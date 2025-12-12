UAE weather alert: Cloudy skies and rain forecast through this week

Cooler nights, intermittent showers, and early-morning fog expected in many regions
On Friday, conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, turning increasingly cloudy by night, especially over islands and coastal areas, where showers are likely. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, while seas are expected to be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Over the weekend, cloud cover will increase, bringing a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday, particularly in northern and coastal regions. Humidity will rise at night, raising the potential for early-morning fog in some internal and coastal areas.
From Monday to Thursday, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue, with intermittent cloud bands, varying wind speeds, and occasional showers as the influence of a low-pressure system persists. Temperatures will dip slightly mid-week, especially overnight, while seas may become moderate to rough near areas of cloud activity.
The NCM advises motorists to exercise caution during periods of reduced visibility and to follow official weather updates throughout the week.
