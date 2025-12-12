GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather alert: Cloudy skies and rain forecast through this week

Cooler nights, intermittent showers, and early-morning fog expected in many regions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dubai: The UAE is set for a spell of unstable weather from Friday through next week, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting cloudy skies, chances of rain, and cooler nights across many parts of the country.

On Friday, conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, turning increasingly cloudy by night, especially over islands and coastal areas, where showers are likely. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, while seas are expected to be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Over the weekend, cloud cover will increase, bringing a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday, particularly in northern and coastal regions. Humidity will rise at night, raising the potential for early-morning fog in some internal and coastal areas.

From Monday to Thursday, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue, with intermittent cloud bands, varying wind speeds, and occasional showers as the influence of a low-pressure system persists. Temperatures will dip slightly mid-week, especially overnight, while seas may become moderate to rough near areas of cloud activity.

The NCM advises motorists to exercise caution during periods of reduced visibility and to follow official weather updates throughout the week.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Related Topics:
UAEUAE weatherNCM forecastWeather forecast

