Why more rain is expected across parts of the UAE this week

Rainfall expected to intensify in these parts of UAE
Dubai: The UAE is set to see more rain this week, particularly across northern parts of the country and offshore areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Light to moderate rainfall is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly affecting the islands and some northern regions. On Wednesday, cloud cover and showers are expected to be focused over the sea and the far north, occurring intermittently.
The country saw widespread rainfall from late Saturday night into early Sunday, starting over the Arabian Gulf waters and nearby islands before moving inland to coastal areas.
Showers were reported across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain and Ras Al Khaimah, before extending to northern and eastern inland areas. The highest rainfall during this period was recorded at Saqr Port, measuring 12.5mm.
Today, the satellite imagery and weather radar showed a noticeable reduction in cloud cover, with remaining clouds concentrated over the sea, islands and parts of the north and east, leading to lower chances of rain.
Looking ahead, the NCM said the main rainfall system is expected to pass through the country on Thursday and Friday. Its effects will begin over western areas before reaching Abu Dhabi late Thursday night into early Friday. During Friday daytime, rainfall is likely to spread to northern regions, Al Ain and eastern parts of the country, before cloud cover gradually decreases by evening and night.
Conditions are expected to stabilise further on Saturday, December 20 with a significant drop in cloud cover and weaker chances of rainfall. However, some low- and mid-level clouds may still develop over far northern areas, with the possibility of limited showers.
Meteorologists also warned that atmospheric instability during this period could lead to the formation of local convective clouds, particularly during daytime hours.
Winds are expected to be southeasterly to northeasterly at first, shifting to northwesterly later on. They may be moderate to fresh, and occasionally strong, especially near convective clouds, potentially causing blowing dust and sand and reducing visibility at times.
Sea conditions will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, particularly during cloudy conditions.
