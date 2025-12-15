More rain ahead: NCM tracks new weather wave across the UAE

Motorists were urged to drive cautiously due to wet road conditions
Abu Dhabi: The National Meteorological Centre (NCM) has outlined the characteristics of the second and third weather waves currently influencing conditions across the UAE, providing insight into the evolving atmospheric patterns affecting the country.
According to the NCM, the second wave brought renewed unstable weather marked by increased cloud cover, scattered rain showers and breezy conditions that developed across much of the UAE.
The centre attributed this instability to a surface low-pressure system interacting with moist air masses, resulting in periods of rainfall and fluctuating temperatures over the affected regions.
Residents were advised to remain cautious, particularly motorists, as wet conditions and variable winds presented challenging conditions on roads.
Following on the heels of this system, a third wave is now expected to bring additional unsettled weather across the Emirates. The NCM has indicated that cloud build-up associated with this wave could lead to further showers and sporadic downpours, with atmospheric models suggesting that moisture influx will continue to fuel convective activity.
As with the earlier wave, this pattern is anticipated to produce partly cloudy skies with intermittent rain, especially in coastal and interior areas.
The NCM continues to monitor developments closely and issue public forecasts and warnings through its weather alert platforms, urging the public to stay informed through official channels. The centre’s weather advisories aim to help communities prepare for changing conditions, including potential gusty winds and variable visibility during precipitation episodes.
