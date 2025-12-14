GOLD/FOREX
Heavy rain hits UAE as authorities issue alerts until Friday

Forecasters warn of thunderstorms, strong winds, and slippery roads across the emirates

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
Rain swept across the UAE on Sunday, and forecasters warn that more showers are expected in the coming days. A persistent low-pressure system is bringing widespread showers, with unstable weather expected to continue until December 19. Meanwhile, the authorities have activated yellow and orange alerts, signalling residents to remain cautious until Friday. Follow all the updates here:

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on its official X (formerly Twitter) account that the UAE remains under the influence of a severe weather instability. Convective clouds bringing intense, localised rainfall are expected to persist until 6pm today.

Public advisory:

  • Be cautious if engaging in outdoor activities.

  • Remain alert as hazardous weather conditions are expected; comply with guidance issued by authorities.

  • Exercise extreme vigilance as exceptionally severe weather events may occur in some areas.

Heavy rainfall on Sheikh Khalifa Street toward Fujairah

Motorists travelling on Sheikh Khalifa Street leading to Fujairah are currently experiencing heavy rainfall as part of the Al Bashayer weather system.

Central Sharjah experiences rainfall

The UAE is currently witnessing rainfall in Nizwa, located in the central region of Sharjah, as part of the ongoing weather system known as Al Bashayer low. The showers are bringing much-welcomed rain to the area, enhancing the winter atmosphere across the emirate.

Showers reach Fili as rain sweeps UAE

Rainfall is now gracing Fili, in Sharjah’s central region, as part of the Al Bashayer weather system. The showers add to the ongoing spell of seasonal rain currently moving across the UAE.

RAK Police warn motorists, beachgoers

Ras Al Khaimah Police have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution as unstable weather conditions continue to affect the emirate.

In a public advisory issued on Sunday, police warned of rainfall, strong winds and reduced visibility, calling on the public to follow safety instructions to avoid accidents and injuries.

Motorists have been advised to reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and remain alert, as wet and slippery roads increase the risk of traffic accidents.

The public has also been warned to stay away from beaches and avoid marine activities, as rough seas and strong winds pose serious dangers during periods of weather instability.

Ras Al Khaimah Police stressed the importance of adhering to instructions issued by relevant authorities, noting that safety measures are in place to protect lives and property.

NCM issues 6 key guidelines for safe driving

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a renewed call for motorists to exercise caution and adhere to safety protocols while driving. In a public advisory shared on Sunday via its official account on X, the NCM highlighted six key safety measures aimed at reducing traffic incidents and ensuring public safety during adverse weather:

  1. Drive only when necessary and proceed with caution, ensuring safe interactions with other road users.

  2. Switch on vehicle headlights at all times in conditions of poor visibility to enhance road awareness.

  3. Monitor official weather updates through trusted media and government platforms to stay informed.

  4. Prepare to follow any emergency instructions issued by the relevant authorities as weather conditions evolve.

  5. Avoid spreading unverified information or rumours, which may hinder emergency response efforts.

  6. Stay updated with official bulletins and weather alerts from the NCM.

The NCM stressed that responsible driving and adherence to these guidelines are essential for maintaining road safety and protecting all community members.

UAE Ministry issues urgent severe weather warning

The Ministry of Interior has called on the public to strictly adhere to safety guidelines amid ongoing weather instability expected to affect various parts of the country until 19 December.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry warned of expected periods of rain and strong winds, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and occasional hail.

The forecast also indicates significantly reduced visibility in some areas due to blowing dust and sand, particularly during periods of convective cloud activity.

The Ministry stressed the importance of reducing speed on roads, staying alert while driving, and avoiding valleys and areas prone to water accumulation.

Residents were also urged to refrain from visiting beaches or entering the sea during the period of unstable weather.

Low pressure system brings heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms

Rain continued to hit different parts of the UAE on Sunday, with forecasters warning that more showers are expected this week. A persistent low-pressure system is driving the widespread rainfall across the nation, and unstable weather conditions are anticipated to last until Friday, December 19.

Multiple emirates reported significant precipitation with showers affecting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

A surface low-pressure system, combined with an upper-air low-pressure extension, has created the perfect conditions for sustained rainfall across the Emirates. This meteorological setup is responsible for the cloudy skies and persistent showers affecting multiple regions.

Rain hits parts of the UAE, residents urged to prepare for unstable weather

The UAE is set to experience unsettled weather conditions starting today, Sunday, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered rainfall, particularly across coastal and northern regions.

The weather shift is accompanied by a drop in temperatures and increased wind activity that could stir dust in exposed areas.

According to the NCM’s daily bulletin, today’s conditions will include convective cloud formations that may bring rainfall in intervals.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate overall, but could become fresh to strong in areas of cloud activity.

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor ; Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor

