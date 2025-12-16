UAE weather update: Heavy rain in Fujairah and parts of Dubai, cloud cover across the country

The lowest temperature recorded this morning was a chilly 9.9ºC atop Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6:30 am. In fact, mountainous areas of Ras Al Khaimah are expected to face even colder weather, with temperatures potentially dropping further. Early morning winds have a distinct chill, and those allergic to dust are advised to take care, as dust is also being swept across the country.