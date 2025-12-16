UAE weather update: Heavy rain in Fujairah and parts of Dubai, cloud cover across the country

NCM issues alerts as UAE braces for rough seas and strong winds
Dubai: The UAE is currently under the influence of an active low-pressure system, resulting in a significant period of unstable weather marked by heavy rainfall and a sharp decrease in temperatures. This morning, heavy rains began falling around Fujairah near the coastal areas, leading to a severe drop in visibility.
Early morning showers were also reported in parts of Dubai and the wider East Coast regions. Fujairah and its surroundings witnessed scattered rainfall that ranged from heavy to moderate, affecting areas like Masafi, and is expected to continue impacting Kalba and other East Coast regions throughout the forecast period.
This weather instability is projected to continue until Friday, according to the latest report from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). The rainfall has been accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures across the entire country.
The lowest temperature recorded this morning was a chilly 9.9ºC atop Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6:30 am. In fact, mountainous areas of Ras Al Khaimah are expected to face even colder weather, with temperatures potentially dropping further. Early morning winds have a distinct chill, and those allergic to dust are advised to take care, as dust is also being swept across the country.
Furthermore, the weather system is generating powerful winds and rough sea conditions. Fresh Southeasterly winds are reaching speeds of up to 45Km/hr, contributing to a rough sea state in the Arabian Gulf. Offshore wave heights are expected to reach up to 7FT, continuing until 1 pm on Tuesday.
In response to these conditions, the NCM has issued both orange and yellow alerts for certain parts of Khor Fakkan and Fujairah, and has sent out warnings to residents about the rough sea.
The NCM strongly advises all residents to follow safety guidelines and exercise caution, especially near the coast and during the daytime, as the unstable conditions are expected to persist throughout the week.
