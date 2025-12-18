When to expect the heaviest rain in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates today?

NCM warns of intense weather across the emirates
Dubai: Prepare for a wet and windy day. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed that the UAE is entering the peak of the 'Al Bashayer' low-pressure system today, Thursday, December 18. While parts of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have already witnessed heavy downpours and hail this morning, a second, more powerful 'main rainfall wave' is forecast to sweep across Abu Dhabi and Dubai starting later today.
The unstable weather conditions that began earlier this week are reaching their climax today. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), a deep surface low-pressure system is currently lashing the country, bringing a mix of heavy rain, thunder, and significant wind activity.
In the Northern Emirates, the morning has already been dramatic. Residents in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah reported intense rainfall and hail as storm formations moved in from the coast. Radar imagery even detected a "hook echo" signature over the northern coastline, a rare indicator of powerful thunderstorms and high-velocity downdraft winds.
The NCM has broken down the forecast to help residents plan their commutes and safety:
Thursday afternoon (1PM – 5PM): Intermittent light to moderate rain will continue across coastal and northern areas.
Thursday night (10 PM onwards): The weather front will intensify over the western regions and move toward Abu Dhabi.
Friday early morning (4 AM – 10 AM): This is expected to be the most volatile period for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with heavy rain, lightning, and a high probability of hail during the morning rush.
The NCM issued an official warning today regarding the deepening low-pressure system:
"The UAE is affected by an unstable weather situation due to an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the Red Sea. This will result in cloud formations of varying heights, leading to rainfall of different intensities accompanied by lightning, thunder, and a chance of hail over limited areas."
