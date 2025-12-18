When to expect the heaviest rain in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates today?

Dubai: Prepare for a wet and windy day. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed that the UAE is entering the peak of the 'Al Bashayer' low-pressure system today, Thursday, December 18. While parts of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have already witnessed heavy downpours and hail this morning, a second, more powerful 'main rainfall wave' is forecast to sweep across Abu Dhabi and Dubai starting later today.