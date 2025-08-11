UAE’s cloud seeding program explained: The science behind the rain

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has been actively carrying out this program to boost rainfall in the country. Cloud seeding is a process that involves modifying a cloud's structure to increase its ability to produce rain or snow, and the UAE has become a leader in this technology.

Dubai: With unstable weather across the UAE on Thursday, the country's cloud seeding program is once again a topic of conversation (you can follow all the weather updates on our live blog here) .

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique designed to increase precipitation from clouds. It works by introducing substances into clouds that serve as cloud condensation nuclei or ice nuclei. These particles provide a surface for water vapour to condense or freeze onto, which helps to form larger, heavier droplets that can then fall as rain. In essence, cloud seeding provides the necessary catalyst to encourage precipitation from clouds that might not otherwise produce it.

When conditions are right, the aircraft, equipped with special flares, flies into the clouds. The flares release seeding agents, such as salt crystals mixed with magnesium, sodium chloride, and potassium chloride. These hygroscopic agents absorb water and accelerate the formation of larger rain droplets. The NCM's aircraft typically carry 48 flares for a single three-hour flight.

Once potential clouds are identified, the NCM uses a sophisticated weather surveillance radar (WSR) to monitor atmospheric pressure and cloud formations around the clock. Live camera feeds from 26 locations across the UAE also provide real-time visual data. When a suitable cloud begins to form, a special aircraft is dispatched to fly around it and collect data on its structure. This analysis helps determine the optimal time and location for a successful seeding operation.

The NCM's cloud seeding operation is a comprehensive process that begins with extensive data collection and analysis. Experts first gather data from radars, ground stations, and satellites to create daily weather forecasts. A team of meteorologists then evaluates this information to identify potential cloud formations suitable for seeding.

In addition to aircraft, the NCM also utilises ground-based generators (GBG). These towers are strategically located in mountainous areas to take advantage of local topography and air currents. The GBGs release hygroscopic seeding materials into low-lying clouds, which helps to accelerate the collision and coalescence process, thereby increasing rainfall.

Nano-materials: These are a breakthrough resulting from the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP). Nanomaterials are a fine powder that is up to three times more effective than hygroscopic flares. They are released using an ignitor to open a cap, which disperses the material without the need for a lengthy burning process.

Hygroscopic flares: These are the traditional seeding agents. They are made in two sizes, one for aircraft and one for ground generators. When released from an aircraft, a flare is burned for a few minutes to disperse the material into the cloud's updrafts, helping small droplets grow into larger ones.

The UAE has made significant advancements in the types of seeding agents it uses, with materials now being manufactured locally. There are two primary types of agents used in the country:

The NCM reported that since the start of 2025, it has carried out 172 cloud-seeding flights as part of its ongoing mission to boost rainfall by 10 to 25 percent. These efforts are crucial, especially considering the low rainfall experienced during the last winter season, which saw a significant drop in precipitation compared to the previous year.

Numerical models and AI: Advanced numerical models are being used to simulate the chemical, physical, and electrical interactions within clouds with high accuracy. The NCM is also developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications to autonomously analyse cloud conditions in real-time and determine the optimal moments for seeding.

The NCM's commitment to enhancing rainfall extends beyond current methods. The program, which has been in full swing since the early 2000s, is continuously exploring innovative technologies to improve its effectiveness. Recent advancements and experiments include:

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com