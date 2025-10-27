GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather alert: Rain likely over the next few days

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported the development of cumulus clouds over eastern and southern regions, potentially bringing rainfall today and continuing over the next three days.

These conditions are attributed to weak surface pressure systems combined with a weak upper‑level trough.

For Tuesday, skies are expected to be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation over some eastern areas that may produce scattered showers.

Humidity will rise overnight and into the early morning hours in coastal and inland zones, with the possibility of fog or light mist forming.

Winds will be light to moderate from the northeast to northwest, with speeds ranging between 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be lightly choppy in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

On Wednesday, the forecast calls for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with some cumulus cloud development again possible in the east and south.

Night and early morning hours may be humid in coastal and internal regions, with a chance of fog or light mist.

Wind will shift from northwest toward southeast, remaining light to moderate and at times gusty up to 35 km/h. Sea conditions will remain light.

The NCM notes that Thursday is expected to be generally clear to partly cloudy, with some afternoon convective cloud build‑up in the east.

