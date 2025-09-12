AIOS by MBZUAI: Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) launched AIOS (AI Operating System) to reduce the carbon footprint of AI computing by lowering energy costs, time, and hardware reliance while maintaining performance efficiency.

G42 and NVIDIA: AI and cloud-computing giant G42 partnered with NVIDIA to use the NVIDIA Earth-2 platform for ultra-precise climate and weather forecasts. A new operations center and climate-tech lab in Abu Dhabi will reinforce the UAE’s role in global sustainability innovation.