Smart inspection: How Abu Dhabi is using robots, drones and AI to monitor public facilities

Sultan Al Hameeri, Acting Head of the Compliance and Monitoring Section at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the robot marks a major leap in field monitoring. It scans facilities, records observations, detects lost items and operates in temperatures up to 55°C.

Following its successful deployment in Family Park, the system will expand across public parks in 2026. If defects or malfunctions are spotted, the robot relays them immediately for corrective action—ensuring faster response times and more precise follow-up.