Smart inspection: How Abu Dhabi is using robots, drones and AI to monitor public facilities

Fieldwork goes digital as autonomous tech transforms inspection and safety
Abu Dhabi is undergoing a major shift in how inspections and field monitoring are carried out, with artificial intelligence now at the core of government operations. Robots, drones and analytical systems are replacing routine manual checks, enabling authorities not only to monitor facilities but also to predict violations before they occur.
This new digital ecosystem spans public spaces, food establishments and even e-commerce platforms—strengthening safety, improving accuracy and enhancing quality of life across the capital.
Abu Dhabi Municipality is pioneering this transformation, rolling out intelligent systems across major projects and redefining traditional fieldwork. In the Family Park, a robot resembling a robotic dog patrols green areas and pathways, scanning facilities, assessing asset condition and sending real-time data to a central monitoring hub.
Equipped with cameras and sensors, the robot acts as an extension of the inspection team, identifying violations instantly, detecting environmental changes and documenting non-compliant behaviour to boost service quality and visitor safety.
Sultan Al Hameeri, Acting Head of the Compliance and Monitoring Section at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the robot marks a major leap in field monitoring. It scans facilities, records observations, detects lost items and operates in temperatures up to 55°C.
Following its successful deployment in Family Park, the system will expand across public parks in 2026. If defects or malfunctions are spotted, the robot relays them immediately for corrective action—ensuring faster response times and more precise follow-up.
AI-led inspection has also extended to construction sites and new developments. On Jubail Island, a smart inspection covering buildings, villas and facilities was recently completed in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
The process concluded with the issuance of completion certificates, demonstrating the efficiency and accuracy of digital inspection systems and aligning with Abu Dhabi’s smart-city objectives.
In public safety, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority is using an advanced AI-powered vehicle, RAAD, which combines reconnaissance, analytics and rapid response.
The vehicle patrols city streets, scanning QR codes on buildings to assess safety compliance. When needed, a robotic “dog” is deployed to enter buildings autonomously, collect data and send it directly to the command centre.
Major Engineer Ali Hassan Al Madfaei, Director of Advanced Solutions and Emerging Technologies Projects, said RAAD can also launch drones to provide an aerial view during emergencies.
These drones help monitor firefighters’ safety, identify fire sources and even deploy powder capsules to suppress flames—giving Civil Defense unprecedented capability in real time.
The platform can monitor multiple incidents simultaneously, track water-pump levels and dispatch automatic support when required.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is introducing AI-driven inspection systems to ensure food safety across the emirate.
Maryam Al Bandari, Senior Inspector at ADAFSA, said the Authority’s “Visual Monitoring” project uses AI, machine learning and IoT to oversee food establishments 24/7, even when inspectors are not physically present.
The system detects common violations—such as missing hairnets, ungloved food handling, pest sightings or the presence of an ill worker—by analysing live camera feeds.
Alerts are sent instantly to the operations room, allowing authorities to act before violations escalate. The system has already been installed in 23 establishments and 10 transport vehicles, with expansion planned for remote and hard-to-reach areas.
Al Bandari stressed that smart systems enhance inspectors’ work rather than replace them. By automating routine checks, inspectors can focus on high-risk issues.
The platform also improves compliance, as business owners can see real-time observations and correct issues immediately. Privacy is fully protected, with access restricted to the Authority.
The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) is also integrating AI into its inspection processes to ensure market safety.
Abdullah Al Khouri, Executive Director of the Markets and Consumer Services Sector, said QCC has developed a system that tracks global product recalls and cross-checks them with items sold in Abu Dhabi’s markets and online stores.
When a match is detected, inspectors are alerted instantly, enabling swift action and preventing non-compliant products from being sold.
From autonomous patrol robots to AI-driven food monitoring and drone-supported emergency response, Abu Dhabi is building an integrated inspection ecosystem that anticipates risks rather than reacts to them.
These advancements underscore the emirate’s broader vision: a future where AI-powered monitoring enhances safety, strengthens compliance and supports sustainable smart-city development.
