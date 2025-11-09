Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week kicks off tomorrow

Abu Dhabi charts the future of smart, autonomous mobility
Abu Dhabi is set to host the region’s largest event dedicated to the future of mobility as the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Summit launches tomorrow, November 10, 2025, at Yas Marina Circuit under the theme “Shaping the Future of Smart, Autonomous Mobility.”
Running from November 10 to 15, Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week will feature activities at Yas Marina Circuit’s Vehicle Experience Zone and ADNEC Abu Dhabi, bringing together global leaders and innovators in intelligent transportation.
The summit will serve as the flagship event of the week, held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Autonomous Systems Council.
Abu Dhabi continues to position itself at the forefront of smart mobility innovation through a comprehensive ecosystem that combines cutting-edge technologies, progressive regulatory frameworks, and advanced digital infrastructure.
With rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, the UAE capital is transforming its ambitious vision into reality — creating a future where safe, sustainable mobility becomes part of everyday life for residents and visitors alike.
From autonomous vehicle trials on Yas and Saadiyat Islands, to the launch of electric air taxis and the establishment of a Smart Vehicle Industry Cluster in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi is transitioning from pilot projects to global operational leadership. This transformation reflects not only technological success but also a strategic national vision toward a knowledge-driven economy and sustainable urban development.
What began as a small-scale trial in 2022 has evolved into a daily reality in the capital. Autonomous vehicles operated by global leader WeRide, available via the Uber app, have completed over 40,000 rides covering more than 600,000 kilometers on Yas and Saadiyat Islands, making Abu Dhabi one of the few cities worldwide offering commercial autonomous transport.
Within a year, the fleet tripled in size, expanding to Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, reflecting growing public confidence and demand for smart mobility solutions.
In October 2023, Masdar City witnessed the launch of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) Cluster, under the directives of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
The SAVI Cluster — the first of its kind in the region — serves as a global innovation hub, bringing together companies and research centers developing land, sea, and air mobility solutions. It provides an integrated environment for testing, licensing, and scaling autonomous systems, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global nexus for future mobility technologies.
In a landmark regulatory step, Sheikh Khaled established the Autonomous Systems Council, chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to oversee policy and legislation for this fast-evolving sector.
The council’s mandate includes developing frameworks for the safe and effective deployment of autonomous technologies, supporting investment in smart transport, and advancing Abu Dhabi’s target to make 25 per cent of all trips autonomous by 2040.
Smart mobility investment forms a core pillar of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to diversify its innovation-based economy.
By 2045, the autonomous and smart vehicle sector is expected to contribute Dh22 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP and create over 16,000 highly skilled jobs in advanced technology.
Experts note that scaling up intelligent transport systems will enhance productivity, reduce operational costs, and attract foreign investment in frontier technologies — cementing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a model for translating research into real-world applications.
Smart mobility initiatives are also integral to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Through vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication and AI-driven energy optimisation, autonomous systems play a crucial role in reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency.
The UAE experience demonstrates that smart transport not only enhances operational efficiency but also drives the growth of a sustainable knowledge economy, generating new opportunities in robotics, data analytics, cybersecurity, and AI.
Abu Dhabi has successfully integrated electric mobility and smart data systems to balance economic growth with environmental preservation.
Innovation in Abu Dhabi extends beyond road transport, encompassing the maritime and aerial sectors as well.
In maritime mobility, AD Ports Group operates the “Safeen Green” — an AI-enabled, fully electric and biofuel-powered vessel that produces just 10 per cent of the emissions of traditional ships.
In air mobility, Abu Dhabi is advancing the electric air taxi initiative through partnerships with Archer Aviation, Joby Aviation, and EHang. In July 2025, Al Bateen Airport hosted the first test flight of Archer’s “Midnight” eVTOL aircraft, paving the way for smart air transport between Zayed International Airport, Yas Island, and key destinations across the city.
These milestones position Abu Dhabi as the first city in the region to implement a multi-modal smart transport ecosystem.
As part of the week’s events, the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League will debut, featuring self-driving race cars exceeding 300 km/h, powered by advanced AI algorithms.
This global competition serves as a scientific and engineering platform for testing autonomous technologies, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a world center for innovation and advanced research.
Through proactive planning and investment in national talent, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen public-private partnerships, accelerate the shift toward low-emission electric transport, and upskill local professionals in AI, robotics, and data science — all within a unified digital mobility framework that connects land, sea, and air systems.
With its ambitious initiatives, Abu Dhabi is establishing itself as the region’s first capital to build an integrated, cross-domain ecosystem for smart, autonomous mobility — supported by advanced legislation and digital infrastructure.
As global cities race toward sustainable mobility, Abu Dhabi moves forward with confidence, translating its vision of innovation and technology into a blueprint for smart, sustainable cities that harmonise economic progress with environmental stewardship.
