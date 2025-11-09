Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week: ITC partners with DRIFTx 2025

ITC joins DRIFTx 2025 during Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has been named the Official Regulatory Partner of DRIFTx 2025, taking place from November 10 to 12 as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week.
The event, organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, showcases the latest smart and autonomous systems across land, sea, air, and robotics, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for sustainable mobility.
The ITC’s participation highlights its mandate to develop policies that enable the safe adoption of smart transport solutions across the emirate. As the official regulatory partner, the ITC is advancing legal frameworks and policy tools to support autonomous technologies, including vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, and robotic transport solutions.
Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the ITC, said: “The participation of the Integrated Transport Centre in DRIFTx 2025 reaffirms our regulatory commitment to building an integrated system that enables future technologies and supports innovation in smart and autonomous mobility. Guided by advanced policies and frameworks, we are enhancing Abu Dhabi’s readiness to embrace the latest mobility solutions that deliver safety, efficiency, and sustainability. This contributes to raising quality of life and strengthening the emirate’s global competitiveness.”
Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week: A global platform for innovation
Dr AlGhfeli added: “Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week is a global platform that brings together leaders, innovators, policymakers, and investors to accelerate the development and adoption of autonomous technologies across land, maritime, aviation, and industrial sectors. Abu Dhabi continues to cement its position as a world-class destination for integrated mobility systems by investing in modern infrastructure, supporting research and development, and adopting forward-looking regulations aligned with its Net Zero 2050 vision and quality-of-life objectives.”
