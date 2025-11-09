Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week: ITC partners with DRIFTx 2025

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the ITC, said: “The participation of the Integrated Transport Centre in DRIFTx 2025 reaffirms our regulatory commitment to building an integrated system that enables future technologies and supports innovation in smart and autonomous mobility. Guided by advanced policies and frameworks, we are enhancing Abu Dhabi’s readiness to embrace the latest mobility solutions that deliver safety, efficiency, and sustainability. This contributes to raising quality of life and strengthening the emirate’s global competitiveness.”