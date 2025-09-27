Abu Dhabi set to host first Autonomous Systems Week in November

AI, robotics and smart transport in focus at Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Summit
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Summit, organised by the Autonomous Systems Council as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week, will bring together global leaders in smart mobility to chart the future of intelligent and self-driving systems.
The summit will be held on 10 November 2025 at the Vehicle Experience Zone, Yas Marina Circuit, coinciding with the launch of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week, which runs from 10 to 15 November under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Autonomous Systems Council.
Sheikh Hamdan stressed the Council’s commitment to accelerating the sustainable transformation of the autonomous systems sector and ensuring their safe and efficient use. He said Abu Dhabi aims to position itself as a global model for innovation and a hub for advanced technologies.
The summit agenda will focus on:
Integration of air, land, and sea transport systems to enhance urban mobility
Expanding smart transport models within public transit
Establishing global standards for AI governance and building public trust
Cross-sector collaboration in advancing autonomous mobility solutions
The future of urban air mobility
AI-driven decision-making
Designing and scaling industrial smart applications for ports and smart cities
Participants will also explore the development of innovation ecosystems and the expansion of investment in smart mobility, with a focus on financing, commercialisation pathways, sustainability, and building future-ready skills.
As part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week, the Drift X Exhibition will run from 10 to 12 November, showcasing cutting-edge autonomous and smart systems across land, sea, air, and robotics.
In parallel, Khalifa University will host the Asia-Pacific Robotics Cup 2025 from 10 to 15 November. For the first time in the MENA region, this global competition will attract top international teams competing in AI-powered robotics races.
The week will conclude on 15 November with the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous and Remote Racing League, spotlighting the future of smart mobility through autonomous car racing.
Organised by ASPIRE, part of the Advanced Technology Research Council, the race will be held at Yas Marina Circuit, with R&D teams from 10 countries competing for prizes totalling $2.25 million.
Hosting the first Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week reflects the emirate’s commitment to fostering competitiveness in the smart mobility sector, driving research and development, and building an innovation-led ecosystem. The initiative aims to improve transport efficiency and quality of life by advancing the safe and sustainable adoption of autonomous systems.
