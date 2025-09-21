Summits, exhibitions and racing league to showcase breakthroughs across land, sea, and air
Abu Dhabi: The Autonomous Systems Council will host the first edition of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week from 10–15 November 2025.
The event is part of the emirate’s strategy to shape the future of autonomous and smart technologies, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for autonomous systems development and intelligent mobility solutions.
Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build an integrated, innovation-driven ecosystem, the week will bring together global experts to explore breakthroughs that enhance competitiveness, boost the efficiency of smart mobility, and promote sustainable transport, improving overall quality of life.
The week will open on 10 November with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Summit, a platform to exchange insights, outline strategies, and strengthen global collaboration in advancing smart mobility.
The summit will serve as a venue to examine the latest innovations in intelligent transport, shape policies, support projects, and translate ideas into practical applications.
From 10–12 November, the DRIFTx Exhibition will showcase cutting-edge autonomous and smart mobility solutions across land, sea, and air, along with robotics applications.
At the same time, Khalifa University will host the Asia-Pacific RoboCup 2025 at ADNEC, marking its first edition in the MENA region. The contest will attract top international teams competing in AI-powered robotics challenges.
The week will close with the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) at Yas Marina Circuit, highlighting the future of intelligent mobility.
Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), said the event would serve as an international platform connecting decision-makers, experts, and investors.
“This global platform reflects Abu Dhabi’s readiness to embrace the latest autonomous solutions across land, sea, and air mobility, supported by smart infrastructure, flexible regulations, and pioneering trials that consolidate its role as a global hub for next-generation technologies,” he said.
Al Ghafli highlighted the Robotaxi project, which has completed over 40,000 safe journeys, covering 600,000 kilometres with a fleet of 44 autonomous vehicles, including routes to Zayed International Airport.
He added that the ITC is advancing urban air mobility trials (eVTOLs), autonomous shipping, and unmanned maritime systems, alongside projects for autonomous minibuses, drone traffic management, and expanded EV charging infrastructure.
Al Ghafli noted that autonomous systems are key to a safer, more efficient, and sustainable transport ecosystem. They could reduce carbon emissions by up to 40%, cut fuel use by 30%, and lower daily travel times by up to 25%.
“Through pilot projects under way in Abu Dhabi, we are transforming these theoretical benefits into real-world outcomes, improving quality of life and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility,” he said.
