GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Abu Dhabi puts smart mobility in the fast lane with ‘Autonomous Systems Week’

Summits, exhibitions and racing league to showcase breakthroughs across land, sea, and air

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
The summit will serve as a venue to examine the latest innovations in intelligent transport, shape policies, support projects, and translate ideas into practical applications.
The summit will serve as a venue to examine the latest innovations in intelligent transport, shape policies, support projects, and translate ideas into practical applications.

Abu Dhabi: The Autonomous Systems Council will host the first edition of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week from 10–15 November 2025.

The event is part of the emirate’s strategy to shape the future of autonomous and smart technologies, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for autonomous systems development and intelligent mobility solutions.

Driving Innovation in smart mobility

Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build an integrated, innovation-driven ecosystem, the week will bring together global experts to explore breakthroughs that enhance competitiveness, boost the efficiency of smart mobility, and promote sustainable transport, improving overall quality of life.

Abu Dhabi autonomous systems summit

The week will open on 10 November with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Summit, a platform to exchange insights, outline strategies, and strengthen global collaboration in advancing smart mobility.

The summit will serve as a venue to examine the latest innovations in intelligent transport, shape policies, support projects, and translate ideas into practical applications.

DRIFTx Exhibition and RoboCup Asia-Pacific

From 10–12 November, the DRIFTx Exhibition will showcase cutting-edge autonomous and smart mobility solutions across land, sea, and air, along with robotics applications.

At the same time, Khalifa University will host the Asia-Pacific RoboCup 2025 at ADNEC, marking its first edition in the MENA region. The contest will attract top international teams competing in AI-powered robotics challenges.

Autonomous racing league

The week will close with the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) at Yas Marina Circuit, highlighting the future of intelligent mobility.

Global platform for experts

Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), said the event would serve as an international platform connecting decision-makers, experts, and investors.

“This global platform reflects Abu Dhabi’s readiness to embrace the latest autonomous solutions across land, sea, and air mobility, supported by smart infrastructure, flexible regulations, and pioneering trials that consolidate its role as a global hub for next-generation technologies,” he said.

Success in pilot projects

Al Ghafli highlighted the Robotaxi project, which has completed over 40,000 safe journeys, covering 600,000 kilometres with a fleet of 44 autonomous vehicles, including routes to Zayed International Airport.

He added that the ITC is advancing urban air mobility trials (eVTOLs), autonomous shipping, and unmanned maritime systems, alongside projects for autonomous minibuses, drone traffic management, and expanded EV charging infrastructure.

Towards sustainable mobility

Al Ghafli noted that autonomous systems are key to a safer, more efficient, and sustainable transport ecosystem. They could reduce carbon emissions by up to 40%, cut fuel use by 30%, and lower daily travel times by up to 25%.

“Through pilot projects under way in Abu Dhabi, we are transforming these theoretical benefits into real-world outcomes, improving quality of life and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility,” he said.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabitranspsort

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The event to gather 15,000 decision-makers, influencers, and professionals, along with 1,000 representatives from global companies and entities, and over 300 exhibitors from more than 40 countries.

Abu Dhabi to host Global Rail expo in October

3m read
As part of the initiative, the emirate has issued its first official licence plate for a self-driving delivery vehicle.

Driverless delivery vehicles launched in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Toll fees will continue to be charged at Dh4 per crossing through Darb gates in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Darb toll: New rates effective from Sept 1

2m read
The system uses sensors and AI-enabled cameras to monitor traffic flow in real time.

AI-driven smart traffic lights to combat congestion

2m read