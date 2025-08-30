Abu Dhabi launches AI-driven smart traffic lights to combat congestion

ITC will roll out system at 7 key entry points leading to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street
As part of its drive to build a smart and sustainable mobility system, Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the rollout of a smart traffic light system (Ramp Metering) at seven key entry points leading to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street. The initiative positions Abu Dhabi among the first cities globally to implement this advanced traffic management solution.
The system uses sensors and AI-enabled cameras to monitor traffic flow in real time, automatically adjusting signal timings based on traffic density. During peak hours, the system limits the number of vehicles entering the road to ease congestion, while allowing a greater flow during lighter traffic. This dynamic adaptability is designed to regulate vehicle entry, improve road efficiency, and enhance traffic safety.
ITC confirmed that the smart signals will only activate when congestion is detected, instantly adapting to traffic conditions along Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street to ensure optimal flexibility and operational efficiency throughout the day.
The system will be applied at seven major access points to the road: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street, Dhafeer Street, Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound), as well as Salama bint Butti Street, Al Dhafra Street, Rabdan Street, and the Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound).
Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of ITC, described the launch as a milestone in traffic management:
“The smart traffic light system marks a significant step forward, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in adopting innovative mobility solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence and smart systems, we can monitor and analyse traffic density in real time, enabling precise vehicle flow management. This not only reduces congestion but also improves overall road efficiency, enhances quality of life, and supports the sustainability of the emirate’s transport system.”
The initiative forms part of ITC’s wider programme of development projects aimed at improving mobility experiences, boosting road safety, and accommodating the needs of Abu Dhabi’s growing population and economy.
