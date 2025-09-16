ITC partners with K2 and EMX in pilot to advance sustainable urban transport
Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the launch of Abu Dhabi’s first pilot programme for autonomous delivery vehicles. The project is being rolled out in partnership with “K2” and EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC).
As part of the initiative, the emirate has issued its first official licence plate for a self-driving delivery vehicle.
The “Auto-Delivery” vehicles, developed by K2 subsidiary Autogo, are designed to provide an advanced solution for autonomous logistics. Equipped with smart mobility and AI-powered systems, they can navigate city streets and deliver orders without human intervention.
Their trial operation in Masdar City marks a significant step toward commercial rollout across Abu Dhabi. The initiative reflects ITC’s role in regulating autonomous vehicles and freight transport, and supports the emirate’s strategic vision for smart mobility. By 2040, Abu Dhabi aims to ensure that 25 per cent of all trips are made using smart transport solutions, building on earlier milestones such as the introduction of autonomous taxis.
The inclusion of autonomous delivery vehicles in Abu Dhabi’s regulatory framework is expected to advance smart logistics, ease congestion, cut carbon emissions, and enhance customer experiences.
Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director General of ITC, described the launch as “a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards building a smart, sustainable transport system.” He added: “This project is not just a technical trial but part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen smart logistics, reduce emissions and congestion, and improve quality of life in our cities.”
Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said the pilot represents “a strategic milestone toward next-generation smart logistics.” He added: “Through EMX, our logistics arm, we are committed to building a faster, safer, more adaptable and sustainable logistics model, aligned with the UAE’s goals for digital transformation and the green economy.”
Following this regulatory breakthrough, Autogo plans to extend its operations beyond Masdar City, working with new partners and expanding into wider public areas. Full-scale commercial deployment is expected in the coming months.
