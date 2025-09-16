GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi launches pilot for autonomous delivery vehicles in Masdar City

ITC partners with K2 and EMX in pilot to advance sustainable urban transport

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
As part of the initiative, the emirate has issued its first official licence plate for a self-driving delivery vehicle.
Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the launch of Abu Dhabi’s first pilot programme for autonomous delivery vehicles. The project is being rolled out in partnership with “K2” and EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC).

Smart logistics milestone

The “Auto-Delivery” vehicles, developed by K2 subsidiary Autogo, are designed to provide an advanced solution for autonomous logistics. Equipped with smart mobility and AI-powered systems, they can navigate city streets and deliver orders without human intervention.

Their trial operation in Masdar City marks a significant step toward commercial rollout across Abu Dhabi. The initiative reflects ITC’s role in regulating autonomous vehicles and freight transport, and supports the emirate’s strategic vision for smart mobility. By 2040, Abu Dhabi aims to ensure that 25 per cent of all trips are made using smart transport solutions, building on earlier milestones such as the introduction of autonomous taxis.

Supporting sustainability and innovation

The inclusion of autonomous delivery vehicles in Abu Dhabi’s regulatory framework is expected to advance smart logistics, ease congestion, cut carbon emissions, and enhance customer experiences.

Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director General of ITC, described the launch as “a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards building a smart, sustainable transport system.” He added: “This project is not just a technical trial but part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen smart logistics, reduce emissions and congestion, and improve quality of life in our cities.”

Industry partnership

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said the pilot represents “a strategic milestone toward next-generation smart logistics.” He added: “Through EMX, our logistics arm, we are committed to building a faster, safer, more adaptable and sustainable logistics model, aligned with the UAE’s goals for digital transformation and the green economy.”

Expansion plans

Following this regulatory breakthrough, Autogo plans to extend its operations beyond Masdar City, working with new partners and expanding into wider public areas. Full-scale commercial deployment is expected in the coming months.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
