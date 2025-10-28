How Abu Dhabi plans to create 16,000 jobs in smart mobility by 2045

Imran Malik, Director of the SAVI cluster, stated in a media briefing ahead of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week—scheduled to take place from November 10 to 15—that the aerial mobility sector in Abu Dhabi is witnessing significant growth, with global companies such as EHang and Multi Level Group developing and preparing to operate electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft services. Trial flights are expected to begin between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.