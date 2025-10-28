How Abu Dhabi plans to create 16,000 jobs in smart mobility by 2045

SAVI cluster is projected to facilitate exports of products, services worth Dh15b annually
The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) announced that the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster is expected to contribute Dh22 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP by 2045, while creating over 16,000 specialized jobs. The cluster is also projected to facilitate exports of products and services worth Dh15 billion annually, cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for intelligent mobility and smart transport systems.
Imran Malik, Director of the SAVI cluster, stated in a media briefing ahead of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week—scheduled to take place from November 10 to 15—that the aerial mobility sector in Abu Dhabi is witnessing significant growth, with global companies such as EHang and Multi Level Group developing and preparing to operate electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft services. Trial flights are expected to begin between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.
Malik revealed that Autocraft, a subsidiary of K2, signed a landmark USD 1 billion agreement with TCab Tech to purchase 350 E20 eVTOL aircraft—the largest single order of its kind globally. He emphasized that such partnerships demonstrate that Abu Dhabi is not only attracting cutting-edge technologies but is also actively contributing to their manufacturing and localization within its industrial ecosystem.
Reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s growing global stature, Malik said the emirate is “establishing itself as a world-leading destination for autonomous systems—not just through pilot projects or theoretical research, but through actual commercial operations across land, sea, and air.”
Malik explained that Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week, organized by the Autonomous Systems Council, serves as a live platform to showcase the emirate’s transformation of smart city concepts into real-world applications. The event will feature technologies already in active operation across Abu Dhabi, including autonomous vehicles and eVTOL aircraft, highlighting the emirate’s transition from testing to full commercial deployment.
“Abu Dhabi has become a global model for accelerating the adoption of future technologies,” he said. “Thanks to its flexible regulatory environment and advanced infrastructure, it is the first city in the Middle East to operate fully autonomous taxis on public roads.”
He added that hosting this global event underscores Abu Dhabi’s mature economic and technological ecosystem and its ability to turn innovation into tangible economic value. “Abu Dhabi isn’t testing the future—it’s creating it today,” Malik said, noting that the emirate now stands alongside cities such as San Francisco and Beijing as one of the world’s leaders in autonomous mobility.
Malik pointed out that Abu Dhabi has moved beyond pilot projects to large-scale commercial operations, supported by integrated regulatory frameworks and efficient government processes. Since the launch of the partnership between WeRide and Uber in December 2024, the number of autonomous taxis operating in the emirate has tripled in less than a year, expanding services to Yas, Saadiyat, Reem, and Maryah Islands.
Abu Dhabi also introduced the first official license plates for autonomous delivery vehicles, in collaboration with K2 AutoGo, which began operations in Masdar City—marking a new phase of industrial and technological transformation in the transport sector.
Malik explained that the SAVI cluster acts as a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s smart mobility ecosystem, connecting government entities, investors, and global technology firms. “We provide companies with a fully integrated infrastructure and operational environment in the heart of the city—not isolated test zones. This makes Abu Dhabi the ideal location for developing and commercially deploying autonomous systems,” he said.
He reiterated that by 2045, SAVI is projected to contribute Dh22 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP, create over 16,000 specialized jobs, and enable exports worth Dh15 billion annually—further solidifying the emirate’s role as a global center for intelligent transport manufacturing.
Abu Dhabi has become a preferred destination for leading global firms specializing in autonomous technologies to establish their regional headquarters, thanks to its investor-friendly policies and innovation ecosystem. Notable examples include Archer Aviation, which conducted the maiden flight of its Midnight aircraft at Al Bateen Airport in 2025; EHang, which completed the Middle East’s first manned eVTOL flight during the Drift X exhibition; and K2 AutoGo, which launched autonomous delivery vehicle operations in Masdar City.
“The key advantage Abu Dhabi offers,” Malik said, “lies in its clear regulatory frameworks, streamlined procedures, and full foreign ownership rights—factors that make the emirate an ideal environment for turning technology concepts into commercial reality.”
Malik highlighted Abu Dhabi’s commitment to developing local expertise in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems. As part of these efforts, Khalifa University will host the Asia-Pacific Robocup Championship in November, bringing together over 1,900 competitors from 25 countries as part of Autonomous Systems Week.
Through SAVI, universities are directly connected to the industrial sector via training programs and initiatives that transform research projects into investor-backed startups. “Our goal is to ensure innovators find in Abu Dhabi the ideal environment to develop their ideas and turn them into commercially viable products,” Malik noted.
Looking ahead, Malik stated that Abu Dhabi aims for 25% of all mobility trips to be autonomous by 2040, while reducing carbon emissions by 15% and traffic accidents by 18%. “In this context,” he concluded, “Abu Dhabi stands out as one of the few cities globally capable of operating these technologies at scale, thanks to its progressive policies and fully integrated infrastructure.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox