Air taxi services set for 2026 launch as emirate prepares regulatory framework for eVTOLs
Phase Two of the programme will launch before the Dubai Airshow this year, according to Mohammed Abdullah Lengawi, director-general of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
Phase 1 of Dubai's drone delivery initiative launched in December 2024 with the first commercial drone deliveries in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), using Keeta Drone technology. Keeta is a subsidairy of China's Meituan.
This initial phase involved planning low-altitude airspace routes, identifying landing zones, and conducting safety evaluations for transporting food, medicine, and other essentials within DSO.
The announcement marks a significant acceleration of Dubai's smart mobility plans, with drone delivery services set to reach 33 per cent of Dubai by 2026.
"By 2026, we will expand to have at least 30 per cent coverage with electric devices. And in the next five years, we are targeting to cover 70 per cent of Dubai," said Lengawi.
Phase One of the drone delivery system, which launched at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), is already operational with six drones serving four routes across key locations including Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT-Dubai) and Dubai Digital Park.
The Dubai Programme to Enable Drone Transportation, an umbrella framework for testing, regulation, and deployment of drone delivery services, was launched in 2021.
The goal is for drone delivery to handle medicine, food, essential items, and possibly more critical / urgent deliveries (medical, etc.), especially in hard-to-reach or congested zone
In what Lengawi described as a "surprise" revelation, phase 2 of the drone delivery system will be launched prior to the Dubai Airshow. However, specific details of the expansion were not disclosed.
"I shouldn't be revealing this surprise, however, Phase Two of the drone delivery system will be launched prior to the airshow," he said.
Lengawi said, "The regulatory framework is completely established. Now we are in the phase of experiments and tests taking place, and looking at the outcomes."
He added, "Once the outcomes are consolidated, we'll have an outstanding ecosystem for urban air mobility, incorporating drone delivery systems"
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) awarded the first licence to Keeta Drone to deliver products in Dubai Silicon Oasis last year, with the operator exploring expanded use of drone technology, including emergency services and high-priority medical deliveries through collaborations with Fakeeh University Hospital, Americana, and Rochester Institute of Technology.
Lengawi emphasised that safety remains the top priority, with extensive testing conducted over one and a half years before the system's launch.
"During experimental tests, all parameters were tested. From our perspective, it is fully trusted as it has been tested for several years. The tests took place for one and a half years, and the backup system has been tested," he said.
The director-general stressed that the delivery system is "fully safe and secured", with Keeta Drone cooperative in implementing required changes regarding data and infrastructure.
Beyond drone deliveries, Dubai is preparing for the launch of air taxi services in 2026, with the regulatory framework already established to accommodate eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft.
"We all know that in 2026, air taxi services will be launched in Dubai. So in preparation for the future, we have already taken the initiatives to start the experiments in Dubai," Lengawi said.
He acknowledged that combining eVTOL aircraft with commercial flights and drone delivery systems presents challenges, but noted that experiments and tests are currently underway.
