Drone delivery takes flight in Nad Al Sheba as Dubai launches smart, sustainable route

“This initiative reflects Dubai’s leadership in embracing innovation that enhances everyday life,” said Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the DCAA. “Keeta Drone has pioneered this technology, and we look forward to seeing drone delivery become an everyday reality across the city. By enabling smart delivery corridors, we are shaping a sustainable and technology-driven future for Dubai.”

The new route enables drones to deliver food orders from restaurants and cafés in Nad Al Sheba Avenue Mall directly to residents in the area, with the Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque designated as the drone landing point.

Dubai: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), in collaboration with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) and Keeta Drone, has launched a new smart and sustainable drone delivery route in the Nad Al Sheba area. The initiative marks a significant milestone in Dubai’s push toward advanced aerial logistics and smart mobility solutions.

“Keeta Drone extends its sincere appreciation to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority for its support and to IACAD for hosting the drone port,” said Junwei Yang, General Manager of Keeta Drone. “This milestone marks the start of our commercial operations and expansion across Dubai’s communities. It represents not just technological progress, but Dubai’s broader vision for smarter, faster, and greener cities.”

Keeta Drone, the operator of the route, already manages four drone delivery routes in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The new Nad Al Sheba corridor marks the company’s first expansion outside that zone, connecting residential and commercial areas through fast, contactless, and eco-friendly deliveries.

“This partnership between the public and private sectors supports Dubai’s smart transformation goals. Choosing Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque as the launch point reflects a vision that extends the role of mosques in sustainable community development,” he said. “It highlights their importance as modern facilities that serve people’s needs and contribute to a balanced model of progress and authenticity.”

The DCAA and its partners view this launch as an early step in creating a citywide framework for drone logistics, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global leader in smart city transformation and future-ready transportation.

The Nad Al Sheba drone route showcases Dubai’s growing focus on smart infrastructure, clean mobility, and innovation-driven services. As drone delivery networks expand across the city, officials say such initiatives will play a key role in reducing congestion, cutting emissions, and improving delivery efficiency.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.