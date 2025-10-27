GOLD/FOREX
Drone delivery takes flight in Nad Al Sheba as Dubai launches smart, sustainable route

New drone route delivers food from Nad Al Sheba Avenue Mall to homes near the Grand Mosque

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Drone delivery takes flight in Nad Al Sheba as Dubai launches smart, sustainable route
The launch event was led by Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the DCAA, who oversaw the first live drone delivery, with Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of IACAD; Badr Bu Hanad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis; Sultan Butti bin Mejren; and Sayed Ismail Mohammed Al Hashmi, Acting Executive Director of the Corporate Support Services Sector in Dubai Municipality.

Dubai: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), in collaboration with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) and Keeta Drone, has launched a new smart and sustainable drone delivery route in the Nad Al Sheba area. The initiative marks a significant milestone in Dubai’s push toward advanced aerial logistics and smart mobility solutions.

The new route enables drones to deliver food orders from restaurants and cafés in Nad Al Sheba Avenue Mall directly to residents in the area, with the Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque designated as the drone landing point.

Strengthening smart mobility

The new route supports Dubai’s strategy to become a global hub for smart transportation and aerial logistics, aligning with broader efforts to integrate drone technology into daily urban services.

“This initiative reflects Dubai’s leadership in embracing innovation that enhances everyday life,” said Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the DCAA. “Keeta Drone has pioneered this technology, and we look forward to seeing drone delivery become an everyday reality across the city. By enabling smart delivery corridors, we are shaping a sustainable and technology-driven future for Dubai.”

More community development

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of IACAD, said the collaboration represents a step forward in connecting technology with community services.

“This partnership between the public and private sectors supports Dubai’s smart transformation goals. Choosing Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque as the launch point reflects a vision that extends the role of mosques in sustainable community development,” he said. “It highlights their importance as modern facilities that serve people’s needs and contribute to a balanced model of progress and authenticity.”

Expanding drone delivery

Keeta Drone, the operator of the route, already manages four drone delivery routes in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The new Nad Al Sheba corridor marks the company’s first expansion outside that zone, connecting residential and commercial areas through fast, contactless, and eco-friendly deliveries.

Operated under the DCAA’s regulatory framework, the initiative demonstrates how public-private partnerships can drive innovation while ensuring safety, compliance, and sustainability in Dubai’s evolving logistics ecosystem.

“Keeta Drone extends its sincere appreciation to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority for its support and to IACAD for hosting the drone port,” said Junwei Yang, General Manager of Keeta Drone. “This milestone marks the start of our commercial operations and expansion across Dubai’s communities. It represents not just technological progress, but Dubai’s broader vision for smarter, faster, and greener cities.”

Sustainable urban logistics

The Nad Al Sheba drone route showcases Dubai’s growing focus on smart infrastructure, clean mobility, and innovation-driven services. As drone delivery networks expand across the city, officials say such initiatives will play a key role in reducing congestion, cutting emissions, and improving delivery efficiency.

The DCAA and its partners view this launch as an early step in creating a citywide framework for drone logistics, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global leader in smart city transformation and future-ready transportation.

