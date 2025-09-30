Keeta, unit of China’s Meituan, in deal to expand in e-commerce, AI-powered logistics
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Investment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Keeta, the international subsidiary of China’s Meituan, to set up the company’s UAE headquarters and expand its footprint in digital commerce and AI-powered logistics.
The MoU commits Keeta to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the UAE over the next three to five years. Plans include:
Creating more than 350 high-skilled jobs.
Integrating over 5,000 UAE-based SMEs onto Keeta’s platform.
Introducing AI-driven last-mile logistics, including drones and autonomous vehicles.
Launching training programmes and innovation workshops to support knowledge transfer.
The Ministry will facilitate Keeta’s entry into the UAE market, working with federal and emirate-level authorities and exploring potential investment incentives under national frameworks.
The partnership aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071 Vision and the National Digital Economy Strategy. It aims to reinforce the country’s role as a hub for global investment and technology-led commerce.
Minister Alsuwaidi said the move reflects the UAE’s position as a platform for international growth, supported by world-class infrastructure and a forward-looking regulatory environment. He noted the collaboration supports the National Investment Strategy 2031 and the country’s broader diversification agenda.
Tony Qiu described the agreement as a “pivotal step” in Keeta’s global journey, citing the UAE’s status as a regional and global hub for innovation, trade, and investment.
The deal highlights Dubai’s growing role in attracting international tech and logistics firms. By combining Keeta’s technology-driven delivery solutions with the UAE’s supportive investment environment, both parties aim to set new benchmarks in the delivery economy while empowering local businesses and building a future-ready workforce.
