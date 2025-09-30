GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Delivery portal Keeta to set up UAE headquarters, creating 350 jobs

Keeta, unit of China’s Meituan, in deal to expand in e-commerce, AI-powered logistics

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Drone delivery routes marked out for the Keeta services in Dubai Silicon Oasis.
Drone delivery routes marked out for the Keeta services in Dubai Silicon Oasis.
Screengrab

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Investment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Keeta, the international subsidiary of China’s Meituan, to set up the company’s UAE headquarters and expand its footprint in digital commerce and AI-powered logistics.

Growth in e-commerce

The MoU commits Keeta to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the UAE over the next three to five years. Plans include:

  • Creating more than 350 high-skilled jobs.

  • Integrating over 5,000 UAE-based SMEs onto Keeta’s platform.

  • Introducing AI-driven last-mile logistics, including drones and autonomous vehicles.

  • Launching training programmes and innovation workshops to support knowledge transfer.

The Ministry will facilitate Keeta’s entry into the UAE market, working with federal and emirate-level authorities and exploring potential investment incentives under national frameworks.

UAE’s economic vision

The partnership aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071 Vision and the National Digital Economy Strategy. It aims to reinforce the country’s role as a hub for global investment and technology-led commerce.

Minister Alsuwaidi said the move reflects the UAE’s position as a platform for international growth, supported by world-class infrastructure and a forward-looking regulatory environment. He noted the collaboration supports the National Investment Strategy 2031 and the country’s broader diversification agenda.

Tony Qiu described the agreement as a “pivotal step” in Keeta’s global journey, citing the UAE’s status as a regional and global hub for innovation, trade, and investment.

Global competitiveness

The deal highlights Dubai’s growing role in attracting international tech and logistics firms. By combining Keeta’s technology-driven delivery solutions with the UAE’s supportive investment environment, both parties aim to set new benchmarks in the delivery economy while empowering local businesses and building a future-ready workforce.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
delivery service

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The programme will incubate 50 Emirati real estate firms, guiding them in the transition from independent brokers to established, full-time real estate agencies.

Dubai launches real estate business incubator

3m read
Get iPhone 17 or shares in Apple — what pays off more?

Get iPhone 17 or shares in Apple — what pays off more?

2m read
Chinese food delivery launches in Kuwait with 50% off

Chinese food delivery launches in Kuwait with 50% off

1m read
Drone deliveries may soon lift off at UAE supermarkets

Drone deliveries may soon lift off at UAE supermarkets

3m read