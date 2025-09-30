Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Investment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Keeta, the international subsidiary of China’s Meituan, to set up the company’s UAE headquarters and expand its footprint in digital commerce and AI-powered logistics.

The MoU commits Keeta to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the UAE over the next three to five years. Plans include:

Minister Alsuwaidi said the move reflects the UAE’s position as a platform for international growth, supported by world-class infrastructure and a forward-looking regulatory environment. He noted the collaboration supports the National Investment Strategy 2031 and the country’s broader diversification agenda.

The partnership aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071 Vision and the National Digital Economy Strategy. It aims to reinforce the country’s role as a hub for global investment and technology-led commerce.

The deal highlights Dubai’s growing role in attracting international tech and logistics firms. By combining Keeta’s technology-driven delivery solutions with the UAE’s supportive investment environment, both parties aim to set new benchmarks in the delivery economy while empowering local businesses and building a future-ready workforce.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.