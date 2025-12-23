8 best Christmas gifts to treat your mum, UAE 2025: From self-care to indoor gardens

Does your mum love gardening? Well, why not an indoor garden? It's what Vaishali Sinha's mother got as a gift last year, and no doubt, it brought much joy to her. This smart indoor garden features 12 pods, an LED grow light, built-in fan, and automatic timer, making it effortless to grow basil, mint, thyme, and more, no green thumb required. Adjustable up to 11.3", it fits beautifully on any countertop or office desk. From germination to harvest, this all-in-one hydroponic kit keeps plants healthy and thriving. A thoughtful, practical, and fun Christmas gift, it lets your mum enjoy fresh, home-grown herbs and a touch of nature inside her home.