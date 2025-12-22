Why we put up Christmas trees: UAE residents share their holiday traditions — ‘It means home and happiness'

Nevertheless, she saw a tree in the middle of the store, which was another display piece. The sales professionals told Thomas that they weren’t for sale, but Thomas didn’t want to let the tree go, and finally found a way around, and bought it. Since then, the tree has stayed with her. “It was one of the best purchases of my life, and I’ve had this tree for ten years,” she says, explaining that she takes good care of it, by wrapping it up and storing it well. “It just looks as beautiful as the day I bought it.”