Why we put up Christmas trees: UAE residents share their holiday traditions — ‘It means home and happiness'

The Christmas tree is the heart of home and family joy
Children’s author Enid Blyton once wrote a story about a Christmas tree that walked.
Lonely and in search of a loving home for herself and the gifts she carried, the tree first arrived at a house filled with selfishness and misery.
The children tried to snatch the presents and just fought with each other. Disillusioned, the tree escaped. The second home, she found what she wanted: A family that loved the tree, and shared the presents among each other.
For those who read it as a child, the story might just be enough to make you believe in the quiet magic of Christmas, and more so, understanding why a tree is the centre of all the attention during this time. The magic doesn’t lie in just the presents: It’s in the atmosphere, the elaborate decorations from little paper stars, cookies, to wisps of streamers and wreaths of holly.
Long before electric lights and glittering ornaments, people brought evergreens indoors to brighten the darkest months of the year and to celebrate the promise of spring. It was meant to ward off evil, like 'witches' and illness. The tree also represented vitality, hope, and a touch of magic in cold winter days, while decorating it became a hands-on family tradition.
For most, the tree is still a family tradition — from picking the perfect one to draping it with lights and laughter. Maybe that’s why Christmas trees endure — not as seasonal ornaments, but as quiet witnesses to family rituals, difficult years, and moments of joy that repeat themselves, faithfully, every December.
It’s the season of stories, and UAE residents, naturally, have plenty to share.
Dubai-based Dilukshi Thomas’s first words are: “I’m sort of known for how obsessed I am with Christmas.”
She doesn’t take long to explain the story behind her trees. Ten years ago, during a particularly difficult year, she returned to Dubai and was setting up her tree. The branches snapped off. “I was almost in tears, but my mother just said, ‘Let’s get in the car and drive’.” They headed to Home Center, and their bad luck seemed to be following them as all the trees were sold out. “They only had display pieces,” she recalls.
Nevertheless, she saw a tree in the middle of the store, which was another display piece. The sales professionals told Thomas that they weren’t for sale, but Thomas didn’t want to let the tree go, and finally found a way around, and bought it. Since then, the tree has stayed with her. “It was one of the best purchases of my life, and I’ve had this tree for ten years,” she says, explaining that she takes good care of it, by wrapping it up and storing it well. “It just looks as beautiful as the day I bought it.”
It ties into the time of the year, as Thomas. “It’s the time of family, and connections, and people just seem happier. And I love that I get to spend it in Dubai, where people just go above and beyond to celebrate Christmas,” explains Thomas.
For Sophie Shekhavtsova, a programming curator in UAE, the Christmas tree is the most important element in all the festivities. “As I come from Russia, it has always been the most important bits about New Years. We celebrate Christmas, because of the Christmas tree,” she says.
Recalling a story, she remembers, “When I was five, every time, my grandmother install an actual Christmas tree, the whole house would smell so lovely. Since then, this is my favourite scent of all time.”
The fragrance meant home. “Every time, they put it up, you could feel the festive feelings. It just warms the room. It shines a light over everything. It means the beginning of the holiday vibes.”
They had a tradition: When they installed the Christmas tree, they would just let it be for a few days and let the smell settle. “For the Christmas tree to smell the best, you need to pour a lot of boiling water in it. It helps to release the scent, and make the house smell better.”
The smell would waft through the house, and the family would sit around the tree with cocoa. “And then we would decorate it. In our family, we would use ornaments like cute food pieces like oranges, marshmallows, so it would be edible.”
The tree spelt love, home and connection as people would just come over and as children. “I would say, look how cute it is, and I would then take the ornaments and eat it,” she says with a laugh.
After all, a Christmas tree is where the home is. "It’s a symbol of happiness. It’s a symbol of home. I love it so much, and I still buy anything with the scent of a Christmas tree,” she says.
And so, while for some, the magic of a Christmas tree begins with scent, for others, it’s all about how it looks — the lights, the colours, and the way it transforms a room.
As Rebecca Rees, a Dubai-resident says, for anyone who celebrates Christmas, the tree is the centre of attention. “Everything else is secondary. My preference for trees, one or two colours in terms of decorations, and I only have warm lights. I don’t do coloured lights, and the theme for this year is golden lights. And it looks like a winter wonderland,” as she says. “Now, looking forward to the big day."
But beyond lights and ornaments, Christmas trees have always been about stories — the ones we tell, the ones we remember, and the ones we’re still writing.
And for Purva Grover, an author and essayist, who loves decorating her store-bought tree with ornaments, she also enjoys stacking books from shelves in the form of a tree. “I wrap it in soft lights, and put a bookmark on top as a star,” she says. There’s a warmth about books and trees. “The season reminds us that everything can be beautiful and soulful, and that before the year ends, we’re given one last chance to write another chapter,” she concludes with a profound thought.
With a little help from UAE residents, here's our list on how to look after your Christmas trees:
For real trees
Choose a fresh tree: Look for vibrant green needles that don’t fall off easily when touched. A healthy trunk should be sticky with sap.
Trim the trunk: Cut about 2–3 cm off the base before placing it in water — this helps the tree absorb moisture better.
Keep it hydrated: Place your tree in a stand that holds water and refill it daily. A well-watered tree lasts longer and is less of a fire risk.
Avoid heat sources: Keep the tree away from heaters, radiators, fireplaces, and direct sunlight to prevent it from drying out.
Monitor the room temperature: Cooler rooms slow water evaporation and help the tree stay fresh.
Clean up needles regularly: Sweep or vacuum fallen needles to prevent slipping and to keep your space tidy.
For artificial trees
Store properly: Keep the tree in its original box or a protective bag to avoid dust and bent branches.
Fluff the branches: Before decorating, gently spread out the branches to give the tree a fuller look.
Avoid damp areas: Store in a dry place to prevent mold or mildew, especially for trees with fabric needles.
Check lights: If pre-lit, inspect wires for damage before plugging in. Replace any faulty bulbs.
General tips for both
Decorate safely: Use flame-retardant ornaments and keep candles or heat sources away from the tree.
Plan disposal: For real trees, recycle or compost after the holidays. For artificial trees, store carefully to maintain shape and longevity.
Take your time: A well-maintained tree lasts longer and keeps your home festive and safe throughout the season.
