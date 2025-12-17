Where to buy Christmas trees in UAE? Prices, origins and real vs artificial debate

A guide to prices, sourcing and why artificial trees are winning favour in homes
As the festive season approaches, homes across the UAE are beginning to sparkle with lights, ornaments and Christmas trees – a tradition embraced by the Christian community in the country and increasingly by local retailers catering to every budget and taste. From hypermarkets and home stores to variety shops and online platforms, shoppers can choose between real, freshly imported trees and reusable artificial ones, each with its own appeal.
Major retailers such as Lulu Hypermarket, IKEA, Carrefour, ACE Hardware, Home Centre, Daiso and garden centres across Dubai and Abu Dhabi are among the most popular destinations for Christmas trees. While premium garden centres and specialist sellers stock real fir trees, hypermarkets and home retailers dominate the artificial tree market, offering everything from tabletop versions for apartments to tall, pre-lit centrepieces for villas.
Prices vary widely depending on size, type and quality.
According to Lulu Group, artificial Christmas trees remain the most popular option due to affordability and convenience.
“This year, we are offering a wide range of Christmas trees, including both real and artificial options. Artificial trees continue to see higher demand as customers prefer budget-friendly choices that can be reused year after year,” Mujeeb Rehman, Director of Buying, Lulu Group, told Gulf News.
At Lulu Hypermarkets, Christmas trees are available in a variety of sizes, including mini variants to suit every budget. Artificial Christmas trees are priced from Dh29 to Dh599, while real Christmas trees range between Dh399 and Dh999, including the stand.
“Real Christmas trees are mainly imported from Europe. The artificial Christmas trees remain popular with families seeking a festive look without the higher costs or upkeep associated with natural trees,” Rehman noted.
Meanwhile, on the Christmas Trees UAE portal, a real tree up to 6 ft shipped from Canada was priced at under Dh700, while an 11 ft tree cost just under Dh4,000.
According to retailers, real Christmas trees are typically sourced to the UAE from Europe and North America, including countries such as Denmark, the Netherlands and Canada.
“While many residents appreciate the fresh pine scent and natural appearance, real trees require watering, careful placement indoors and disposal after the season ends factors that influence buying decisions,” a staff at a retail shop said.
Artificial trees, on the other hand, are seen as a practical long-term investment. Available in plastic or fibre materials, they can be stored and reused for several years.
For many residents, however, the decision goes beyond price or convenience.
James Menezes, a corporate banker in Dubai who bought his Christmas tree from Daiso, said the tradition itself holds deep meaning.
“In today’s fast-paced, digital world, where most of our time is spent on screens and busy schedules leave little room for togetherness, Christmas traditions remind us to slow down. Setting up a Christmas tree, putting up a star, gathering as a family, placing gifts under the tree, and making a crib are not just rituals – they are moments that bring families closer,” Menezes said.
“These traditions create a sense of belonging, warmth, and continuity. When families decorate together or sit down to build a crib, they share stories, laughter, and values that cannot be replaced by digital messages or virtual celebrations.”
With prices starting as low as a few hundred dirhams for mini artificial trees and stretching close to Dh1,000 to Dh4,000 for real firs, UAE shoppers are spoilt for choice. Whether real or artificial, the Christmas tree remains at the heart of festive celebrations – a symbol of togetherness lighting up homes across the country.
