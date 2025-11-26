Dubai: Where to get a real Christmas tree from Dh400

Forget the plastic stuff this year, because let’s face it, it can’t compare to that smell of fresh fir on Christmas morning. Think about it - lush green branches decked up in homemade (or fancy store-bought) baubles, string lights that sparkle like captured hope, and a cup of hot chocolate in your hands warming you to your bones.

Keeping things fresh and festive is Ace, home to all things home repair – and apparently, Christmas. The store gets its treescape sorted in America and brings it to our floors. In keeping with its brand image, Ace’s trees can be set up inside or outside, and they are available for pre-order now.

Small home, no problem, these guys can do compact. Pick your size of tree depending on the space you have available, choose the extras (the bells and whistles), and click! Black Tulip Flowers will deliver on the same day. It also has a brick-and-mortar store, in case you’d like to wander in a mini forest of X-mas trees. To keep your tree fresh, keep it hydrated and away from direct sources of heat.

With sturdy branches – all the better to hold up those cute baubles you’ve got – and blue-tinted needles, the Fraser Fir makes for a clever companion over Christmas. For one thing, it’ll last all month. For another, it’ll give you those much-needed merry vibes. Christmas Trees UAE, which has been importing these green gifts for about 16 years, is accepting pre-orders now; they are expected to get here some time next week.

December will bring you many things – if you put in your order now, you’ll also get your green giant in time for all that merry making. The real Christmas trees at Oleander Flowers, which has been around since 1975, are between five and 11 feet tall, and can be set up to be delivered to your home. You can pre-book yours now for a delivery that’ll come through in early December.

