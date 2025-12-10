AI now guides 80% of UAE shoppers, crypto excites 70%, and eSIMs cut roaming shocks
Dubai: Forget predictions — the data shows exactly which tech UAE shoppers and travelers already rely on. Eight in ten now turn to AI before buying anything. Crypto is becoming a mainstream gift. Digital wallets are edging out cash. And roaming bills are finally being tackled with eSIMs.
In 2026, UAE residents aren’t waiting for things to change. They’re building their own travel-and-shopping toolkit.
Survey results from SAP Concur, Airalo, and Visa tell a clear story. People across the UAE want better prices, fewer surprises, and tools that make everyday decisions easier. They’re not chasing trends. They’re cutting friction from things they do constantly — planning trips, buying gifts, paying online, or staying connected abroad.
AI now sits at the center of that shift. Most shoppers use it to check whether a deal is real, compare products, or find something better. Many trust AI to bring the best price to them rather than hunting across dozens of tabs. Salima Gutieva at Visa says this rapid adoption is reshaping how people interact with brands in the first place.
The same behaviour is showing up in travel planning. SAP Concur’s Jen Moyse has seen travellers warm up to AI managing full bookings instead of just giving suggestions. People want something that saves time and avoids unexpected issues on the road.
Charlie Sultan at Concur Travel says trust will be a big factor as companies bring AI deeper into travel systems. Employees want clarity on how decisions are made and how their data is handled. That pressure is pushing organisations to be more transparent.
And then there’s the next big shift: the possible end of the expense report. Christopher Juneau believes AI will soon take over auditing, verification, and reimbursement. No more saving receipts. No more end-of-month admin. Everything runs quietly in the background.
Another long-standing frustration is roaming charges. Airalo’s survey across Saudi travellers showed how common this still is. Three in ten came home last year to bills they didn’t expect. Many blamed unclear pricing or confusing terms from their mobile providers.
It’s a problem almost everyone in the Gulf recognises. A few minutes of data abroad can turn into a painful bill. That’s why eSIMs are getting more popular. You download one before you fly, switch networks as you land, and pay what you see upfront. No kiosks. No physical SIM. No hidden fees.
It’s a small change that removes one of travel’s biggest headaches.
Digital wallets are gaining ground for the same reason: fewer hassles. People like how fast they are, how clean the checkout feels, and how safe they seem compared to typing card numbers into random sites. Even though physical cards still dominate acceptance, wallets are becoming the option people reach for first.
Security sits behind this shift. A big majority of UAE residents say it’s their top priority when choosing how to pay. Nearly everyone has taken steps to protect themselves, whether through two-factor authentication or regular password changes. Many worry about friends or family being scammed. That concern is shaping payment habits just as much as convenience.
Crypto is also entering everyday life faster than expected. Seven in ten UAE shoppers say they’d be excited to receive cryptocurrency as a gift. That’s a big signal that digital assets no longer feel experimental. They feel normal.
Younger consumers are especially open to stablecoins. Some even expect them to become common payment methods within the next decade. For a region that already leans into digital adoption, this shift feels less futuristic and more like the natural next step.
Inside companies, the tools are changing too. SAP Concur’s Kacey Flygare says SMBs are adopting more automation to keep costs under control. Virtual cards and dynamic spending limits help prevent out-of-policy purchases and reduce risk without slowing employees down.
These tools also reduce the financial burden on business travellers. No one wants to cover large expenses out of pocket and wait weeks for reimbursement. More automation means fewer delays and far less manual work.
Put all of this together and one thing becomes obvious: UAE residents want tools that make life simpler. AI for prices and planning. eSIMs for roaming. Digital wallets for safer payments. Crypto for gifting. Automated systems that cut paperwork and confusion.
Nothing here is about chasing the latest tech trend. It’s about fixing things that used to be frustrating — booking flights, checking out online, staying connected, or filing expenses.
And because the tools now exist, people aren’t waiting for companies to improve the experience. They’re building their own version of 2026, one decision at a time.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox