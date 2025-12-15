The new economic & global ownership paradigm from Bitget

What drew you from media and business into the world of crypto?

My journey from media and business into crypto was driven by a mix of curiosity, conviction, and timing. Working in the media gave me a front-row seat to how technology reshapes industries, and I kept noticing crypto coming up not just as a financial innovation, but as a cultural and technological shift. I realised this wasn’t just another trend; it was a new economic and ownership paradigm. My business background pushed me to explore it deeper, and the more I studied blockchain’s potential from democratising access to enabling new forms of value creation the more convinced I became that this is where the future was being built. That combination of storytelling, entrepreneurship, and a belief in decentralised technology naturally pulled me into the crypto industry.

How did you steer Bitget’s rise to a top global exchange?

Bitget’s growth has really come from staying close to what users needed as the industry evolved. In the early days, it was about building trust, tightening risk management, strengthening proof-of-reserves, and showing users we were here for the long run. Then we expanded our global product stack: futures, copy trading, spot and other products that are available on our global site, with a user-first mindset.

But the turning point was recognising that the future wasn’t just a better CEX. Users wanted everything in one place, without the friction of switching between apps. That’s what pushed us toward the Universal Exchange vision, bringing CeFi, DeFi, tokenised assets, and AI tools together in one seamless experience.

We scaled globally, but with local understanding, and we stayed focused on long-term infrastructure instead of chasing hype cycles. That combination of trust, innovation, and evolving from a CEX into a UEX is what really shaped Bitget’s rise.

Why is empowering women in Web3 so important to you?

Empowering women in Web3 matters to me because this industry is still being shaped and we have a rare chance to build it inclusively from day one. In traditional finance and tech, women often joined after the foundations were already set. In Web3, we’re still early enough to ensure women are not just participants but leaders, builders, and decision-makers.

I’ve seen firsthand how diverse teams make better products and stronger communities. Women bring perspectives that improve user experience, risk management, and long-term thinking things the industry really needs. And as someone who didn’t start in crypto, I know how intimidating it can feel from the outside. So creating pathways for women through education, mentorship, and visibility is something I take personally.

For me, empowering women in Web3 isn’t just an equality issue; it’s a growth strategy for the entire ecosystem.

How is the Blockchain4Her initiative advancing gender diversity in blockchain?

Blockchain4Her is our way of turning intent into action when it comes to gender diversity in Web3. The initiative focuses on three pillars: education, empowerment, and ecosystem support. We provide learning pathways for women entering blockchain, offer mentorship from industry leaders, and create funding and incubation opportunities for women-led projects.

What makes Blockchain4Her effective is that it’s not symbolic, it’s practical. We run workshops, networking events, and accelerator programs that help women gain the skills, confidence, and resources they need to build in this space. And by highlighting female innovators and leaders, we’re creating visible role models that inspire more women to join the industry.

Ultimately, Blockchain4Her is helping shift the narrative from women being underrepresented in Web3 to women shaping what the future of Web3 looks like.

What defines your leadership style and the legacy you aim to build?

My leadership style is defined by clarity, empathy, and a long-term mindset. I believe in leading with transparency whether it’s about strategy, challenges, or expectations because teams perform best when they understand the ‘why’ behind decisions. At the same time, I try to create a culture where people feel empowered to experiment and speak up. Crypto is a fast-moving industry, and you can’t innovate without psychological safety.

I’m also very data-driven but human-centric. I trust numbers, but I also listen closely to users, partners, and my team. Balancing those perspectives helps us move fast without losing sight of what truly matters.