SP Jain and IWBD launch Global Board Readiness Programme to empower leaders

The five-week programme addresses gender gap in corporate boardrooms
SP Jain School of Global Management the top ranked Australian Business School has partnered with the International Women Board of Directors (IWBD) to launch the Global Board Readiness Programme, a comprehensive 30-hour executive development initiative designed to prepare mid- to senior-level professionals for C-suite and board positions.
The five-week programme addresses the persistent gender gap in corporate boardrooms by equipping women leaders with essential governance expertise, strategic decision-making capabilities, and crucial networking opportunities with executive headhunters.
"This program bridges the critical gap between executive experience and board readiness," said Ebru Tuygun, IWBD Chairwoman and CEO of GVGL Global Marketing Management. "We're not just teaching governance—we're creating pathways to actual board placements through our partnerships with firms like Wilton and Bain."
The programme features an impressive roster of regional business leaders and subject matter experts. Participants will learn from Amel Chadli, President of Schneider Electric's Gulf Cluster and one of Forbes Middle East's 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2025, who will lead sessions on negotiation and influence. Banu Karakullukcu, CEO of Gulf Coca-Cola Beverages, will share insights on solving complex problems and making bold boardroom decisions.
Other faculty members include Faranak Farahmand Pour, Global Strategic Director at Google, covering artificial intelligence applications for boardrooms; George Abraham, HR Director MENA at Deloitte, discussing talent attraction strategies; and Raya Abu Gulal, CEO of RAG Legal, addressing legal rights and responsibilities of board members.
Academic expertise comes from SP Jain faculty including Dr. Christopher Abraham, Professor and CEO (S P Jain Dubai), who will tackle leadership and crisis management, and Dr. Vincent Hooper, Professor of Finance, providing essential financial acumen training for board members.
The programme's distinctive feature lies in its practical approach to board placement. Unlike traditional executive education, participants receive direct exposure to executive search professionals who actively recruit for board positions across global markets.
Sami Zouehid, Managing Partner for Wilton & Bain in the Middle East, will conduct specialized sessions on crafting compelling board CVs and mastering interview techniques. With over 16 years of executive placement experience in the region, Zouehid brings insider knowledge of what boardrooms seek in new directors.
The IWBD, an initiative of On Board Women, has established itself as a crucial platform for advancing female representation at the highest levels of corporate governance. Through rigorous training and thought leadership initiatives, the organization champions inclusive networks that exchange skills, expertise, and best practices.
Leveraging SP Jain's international presence across Dubai, London, Singapore, Sydney, and Mumbai, the programme offers participants exposure to diverse markets and governance practices. This global perspective proves essential as boardrooms increasingly require directors who understand cross-border complexities and cultural nuances.
The curriculum spans critical areas including corporate governance essentials, financial acumen, personal branding, leadership in crisis management, and AI applications in boardroom decision-making. A bonus networking panel session featuring inspirational CEO stories provides participants with real-world perspectives on navigating boardroom dynamics.
The programme is priced at $10,900 per person, with group and bulk discounts available. It targets professionals in mid- to senior-level positions seeking general management roles, C-suite positions, or opportunities to leverage their technical, financial, legal, or medical expertise at the board level.
Dr.Christopher Abraham CEO at SP Jain’s Dubai campus emphasized the program's relevance: "Companies increasingly recognize that diverse boards make better decisions. This program ensures qualified leaders are prepared to contribute meaningfully from day one."
