SP Jain and IWBD launch Global Board Readiness Programme to empower leaders

The programme features an impressive roster of regional business leaders and subject matter experts. Participants will learn from Amel Chadli, President of Schneider Electric's Gulf Cluster and one of Forbes Middle East's 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2025, who will lead sessions on negotiation and influence. Banu Karakullukcu, CEO of Gulf Coca-Cola Beverages, will share insights on solving complex problems and making bold boardroom decisions.