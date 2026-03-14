Principals, students welcome safety call but seek CISCE's clarity on one decisive factor
Dubai: Some relief, some disappointment, and a need for clearer answers. That is how students and school leaders in the UAE are responding to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations' (CISCE) decision to cancel all 2026 ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) board examinations in the country.
In a circular sent to school principals on Thursday, CISCE officially called off both postponed papers and all remaining exams scheduled between March 16 and April 6, 2026, ending days of uncertainty that had followed a series of postponements dating back to March 1.
The decision was taken in consultation with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, citing the regional security situation. Results will be determined through an alternative assessment mechanism, details of which are yet to be announced.
For hundreds of students who had spent months preparing, and for educators who had navigated the prolonged uncertainty, the announcement drew a collective exhale, followed almost immediately by a new set of questions.
Nargish Khambatta, Principal and CEO of GEMS Modern Academy and Executive Vice President of GEMS Education, described the mood in school communities as one of mixed emotions.
"On the positive side, it is widely viewed as a responsible and welcome decision that places the safety and well-being of students at the forefront and puts the 'to travel or not to travel' saga at rest," she said.
"We are grateful to the Consulate General of India, KHDA, and CISCE for their collaboration and for prioritising student well-being while bringing much-needed clarity and an end to the uncertainty."
However, she said many Grade 12 parents are “understandably anxious” about university admissions and conditional offers, particularly as students often rely on their final examinations to strengthen their scores.
“Some students are also worried about how internal assessments, participation in sports and activities throughout the year, and predicted grades will be reflected in the final calculation, especially if they feel their earlier assessments may not fully represent their potential.
Khambatta called the term alternative assessment mechanism “ambiguous.”
"If there is one request that educators would collectively make to the Board, it would be for timely and transparent communication about the assessment framework. Clear guidelines about how results will be computed, how moderation will be ensured, and when results are likely to be announced will help reduce speculation and anxiety among students and parents."
She pointed out that providing early timelines for improvement examinations will allow students who wish to pursue that option to plan accordingly.
Dr Sheela Menon, Principal, Ambassador School, Dubai, also acknowledged the weight of the moment for students who had prepared diligently all year. "The disturbances and uncertainty in recent weeks may also have caused stress and anxiety, but the clarity of this decision will provide reassurance to students and families," she said.
She noted that while the current situation differs from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is precedent for the Board to draw on. "During the pandemic, the Council successfully implemented alternative evaluation mechanisms; although the present situation is markedly different, we remain confident that a fair, transparent, and credible assessment process will be followed."
Dr Menon also highlighted the coordinated effort behind the decision. "The Council, in coordination with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, has consistently placed the safety and wellbeing of students first, while also ensuring that Grade 12 students' university pathways remain secure."
Lata Nakra, Principal of JSS International School, Dubai, also welcomed the decision and noted that the timing offered some respite. " We are thankful to the authorities both in India and UAE for their timely intervention and momentous decision…It has brought some kind of calm and respite amid the uncertainty. The well-timed spring break will give everyone the much-needed pause," she said.
However, she said that “students are concerned about how the results will be calculated” and hoped that “the council will surely work that out in a fair and considerate manner.”
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From the student side, feelings are equally layered. Khyati Agarwal, a Grade 12 student at GEMS Modern Academy, said the months of preparation made the uncertainty especially hard to bear, but that the decision ultimately felt right.
"We were initially anxious about the evolving situation in the region which impacted the 10th and 12th grade exams. The decision taken by the Council in coordination with the authorities brings a sense of relief to all of us, as it reflects their continued commitment to prioritise student safety and well-being. We are confident and trust that the Council will implement an alternate system in the best interests of all students without affecting university admissions."
Shlok Bhatt, a Grade 12 student at Ambassador School, placed the disappointment of exam cancellation against the broader human cost of the regional crisis.
"In these unprecedented times, the decision of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations to cancel the examinations, though deeply disheartening for students who have worked tirelessly throughout the year, ultimately reflects the Board's and the UAE's unwavering commitment to safety and security. While the disappointment is understandable, it is important to remember that it pales in comparison to the profound suffering being experienced by many affected by the ongoing crisis. As students, our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted."
Aishwarya Raj Sinha, a Grade 12 student at JSS International School, captured the emotional tug that many of her peers are feeling.
"I feel a mix of relief and uncertainty after hearing about the board exam cancellation. We had spent months preparing for these final papers. I'm grateful for the constant support and encouragement from our school and teachers during this time. Although it's disappointing not to complete the exams, I understand that safety must always come first,” she said.