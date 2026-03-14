"In these unprecedented times, the decision of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations to cancel the examinations, though deeply disheartening for students who have worked tirelessly throughout the year, ultimately reflects the Board's and the UAE's unwavering commitment to safety and security. While the disappointment is understandable, it is important to remember that it pales in comparison to the profound suffering being experienced by many affected by the ongoing crisis. As students, our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted."