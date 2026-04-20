UAE schools reopen: Safety plans, roles of schools, students, parents outlined

Ministry, council detail four-phase plan, operational measures as onsite learning resumes
Abu Dhabi/ Dubai: The Ministry of Education and the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council have outlined a comprehensive safety framework, detailing the roles of schools, teachers and parents, as students across public and private schools in the UAE returned to in-person classes following a period of distance learning prompted by recent regional developments.
The framework has been guided by a detailed plan introduced by the Ministry and educational authorities, with the council affirming that schools are fully equipped and ready to receive students in a safe, structured and well-organised environment.
The council said comprehensive operational measures have been put in place across all aspects of the school day, including transport services, to ensure a seamless learning experience. The move has been described as a reflection of the continuous assessments and clear data insights that reinforce confidence in the stability and readiness of the education system.
Officials said school administration plays a key role in implementing safety measures on the ground. Schools have undergone safety inspections, staff training and operational readiness checks, with facilities assessed in line with the highest health and safety standards.
This includes activating approved guidelines, reviewing emergency and evacuation plans in coordination with authorities, and ensuring facilities are fully ready. Clear health and safety protocols have also been issued to raise awareness among students and academic and administrative staff.
Schools are required to identify safe areas, install clear signage and maintain regular monitoring to ensure all procedures are followed. Guidelines also allow schools to switch between in-person and remote learning if required, reflecting the flexible, balanced approach that authorities say will guide this phase as circumstances evolve.
Schools have been instructed about clear procedures for what happens if an alert is issued during school hours. Students and staff are required to move immediately to designated safe zones, away from windows, where teachers conduct rapid attendance check-ins.
Each zone is supervised by a trained staff member not assigned teaching duties, ensuring focused oversight. Students remain in these areas until all clear is given.
Parents are advised not to call schools during such periods so that staff can focus fully on safety and supervision. Outdoor activities are suspended for now as part of the broader precautionary measures in place while some schools have closed canteens as well.
Families in transit during an alert are advised to move to a covered area if they have not yet reached the school. Those already on campus can access designated safe areas available for both parents and students.
If an alert is issued when students are dispersing, they must remain on campus and shelter in place until the official all-clear is given, with parents not permitted to collect their children during this period.
Schools have also asked parents to refrain from calling during an active alert, as staff remain focused on student safety. Families have been assured that children are supervised, accounted for and cared for at all times.
Teachers and supervisors are responsible for managing students and ensuring they follow safety procedures, guiding them calmly during alerts or unexpected situations while providing emotional support when needed.
The council said educational staff are fully equipped and working in close collaboration to deliver a consistent, supportive and stable learning experience, adding that teachers play a pivotal role in supporting students throughout this phase, both academically and psychologically.
Officials said staff must organise student movement, ensure safe access to designated areas and keep accurate attendance records during and after any incident.
As part of preparations, the Ministry introduced training programmes for educational and administrative staff, focusing on emergency responses, communication with parents, first aid and evacuation procedures.
Staff were also trained in how to provide basic psychological support to students during stressful situations. The council noted that teaching and administrative staff have undergone comprehensive preparation encompassing both professional training and psychological readiness, enabling them to manage a wide range of situations effectively.
The school day and all academic preparations have been carefully structured to ensure a smooth, well-coordinated and clearly communicated return from the very first day, with the first day designed with flexibility to support a gradual and comfortable transition for students.
Officials outlined a four-phase approach to managing the return to campuses. The first phase focuses on readiness, including preparing facilities and training staff. The second covers the return to classrooms with flexible arrangements. The third involves responding to any emergency situations, and the final phase focuses on recovery and a gradual return to normal learning.
The council said schools operate within well-defined frameworks and structured implementation plans, with the phase guided by ongoing evaluations to ensure an optimal experience for both students and their families.
Decisions, it added, are grounded in continuous assessment and reliable data, fostering confidence, providing reassurance and ensuring stability.
The Ministry stressed that parents play an important role in supporting the return to classrooms. They are encouraged to follow school guidelines, stay updated with official instructions and cooperate with schools to ensure student safety. Parents are also required to confirm their children's return to in-person learning and follow set arrival and departure timings.
The council echoed this, saying families are valued as key partners during this phase and that the current school arrangements support a more structured, flexible and stable school day. School transport operations, it added, are incorporated into the broader phase arrangements with strict adherence to the highest safety standards.
The Ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation and adjust measures as needed, while coordination between schools and families remains central to protecting students and maintaining continuity in education.