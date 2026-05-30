How UAE families are transitioning back to school after the Eid break

Parents focus on routines, emotional readiness, healthy habits to help kids settle back
Dubai: As the Eid Al Adha break comes to an end, families across the UAE are helping children shift from holiday mode back to school routines. While stocking up on supplies and completing homework remain important tasks, many parents say preparing children mentally and emotionally is just as crucial for a smooth return to the classroom.
From gradually adjusting sleep schedules to encouraging reading and reconnecting with classmates, parents are taking a balanced approach to ensure their children feel confident and ready for the remainder of the academic year.
For June Rayos, mother of a Grade 7 student, back to school preparations begin well before the first day back.
“Physical preparation is a key component of the back to school agenda. We, as parents, ensure that everything is ready, like books, bags, including Nol cards, for a smooth comeback,” Rayos told Gulf News.
However, Rayos believes practical preparations are only part of the equation. “We also need to ensure that they are mentally prepared.”
She has pushed her daughter to review subjects, revisit school tasks, and stay connected with classmates during the break. According to Rayos, maintaining friendships outside the classroom helps children feel more comfortable and engaged when they return to school.
“We encourage our kid to read books, practice arts, and do household chores, but at the same time, go out and celebrate their achievements.”
She has also praised the UAE's commitment to education, noting that authorities have consistently prioritised both learning continuity and student wellbeing.
“The UAE government and related authorities have been doing a great job to ensure continuity of education regardless of the situation. Student and school community safety is a top priority, balanced with quality education and delivery.”
On the other hand, Fahad Keviden, father of Grade 1 twins, has highlighted that the challenge is helping young children transition from the excitement of the Eid holidays to the structure of school life.
His children have spent the break enjoying family gatherings, social visits, and trips to water theme parks. As school resumes, the family is gradually restoring routines.
“As parents, we are now helping them transition back to their school routine by ensuring that all pending homework is completed and that their school materials are ready,” shared Keviden.
Like many children, his twins are still enjoying the relaxed pace of the holidays. “They are still in a vacation mindset, but we are gradually preparing them for the new school week.”
Keviden has noted that the family intentionally allowed the children to take a complete break from academics during the holidays. However, as classes approach, they have begun reviewing lessons, completing assignments, and returning to regular sleep and study schedules.
“This helps them mentally and physically adjust to the learning environment and start school again with confidence.”
Reflecting on education in the UAE, Keviden has lauded the quality of facilities, infrastructure, and teaching standards available to students.
“Schools place significant emphasis on student safety, health, and overall development, while maintaining high academic standards. The quality of education and learning environment offered by many UAE schools is commendable.”
For Sarah Fajardo, mother of a Grade 2 student, preparing for the return to school is a relatively simple process because her son adapts easily to changes in routine.
“Good thing is that my child can easily adjust whether there is school or not. There is not much preparation we do,” exclaimed Fajardo.
Even so, the family has taken small steps to help him mentally prepare for the first day back.
“We assist in setting our son's mind that on Monday, school is back and he will be meeting his friends and teachers in school again. We also remind him that he has to sleep earlier than usual.”
She has mentioned that one of the strengths of living in the UAE is the balance the education system offers between learning and family life.
“The UAE education system is perfect for families here in Dubai and across the Emirates. They really make sure that there is time for learning and time for bonding with family.”
In addition, Fajardo has expressed confidence in the safety measures implemented in schools.
“I feel secured and safe as the school is really following UAE guidlines and making sure of the safety of the kids.”
Meanwhile, Mamta Sharath Karunan, mother of a Grade 1 student, has pointed out that the end of a holiday is not simply about returning to routines, it is about helping children look forward to the experience.
“As a parent, the end of the holidays is always a mix of excitement and preparation. I make sure my child feels emotionally prepared and excited to reunite with friends, teachers, and the learning experiences that await them,” explained Karunan.
She has started by slowly reintroducing school routines, organising supplies, and speaking positively about returning to class.
“For me, preparation is not just about packing bags, it’s about building confidence and enthusiasm for returning to school.”
To ease the transition, her family has slowly adjusted bedtime schedules, limits screen time, and promotes reading and meaningful conversations that stimulate curiosity.
“A balanced routine helps children return to school feeling refreshed, focused, and ready to learn.”
Karunan has bared that one of the reasons she values the UAE's education system is its strong focus on both academic excellence and student welfare.
“It’s reassuring to know that schools prioritise children’s wellbeing while also providing innovative and engaging learning experiences. Knowing my child is learning in a secure and nurturing environment gives me great peace of mind and confidence in their future.”
While school bags, stationery, and completed assignments are all part of the back to school checklist, parents say the transition is ultimately about helping children feel emotionally secure, motivated, and ready to learn.
As classrooms across the UAE welcome students back after the Eid break, families are focusing on restoring routines, nurturing positive habits, and ensuring children return not only prepared, but excited for the weeks ahead.