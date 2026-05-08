Why learning can never stop, even when the school doors close

Why Edufair matters even during moments of regional uncertainty
Education is a cornerstone of any great society. It nurtures our children, develops aspiration, inspires future businesses, helps us solve the biggest of problems and empowers us all to be the best versions of ourselves.
As you will know from my previous letters to you, has been one of the major impacts on my family’s life, along with that of children and parents across the UAE and GCC.
, it has felt like a step back into those early days of the conflict with schools shutting their doors again until Monday. I have seen the instant impact on my two boys, and I have been reminded again of and the incredible teachers that bring them to life are to our daily lives.
As I write this, we are hopeful that and the normality that we have enjoyed in recent weeks quickly resumes. Education stops for no-one - as my brilliant wife knows with the daily battle of homeschooling - and that’s why I am so delighted that Gulf News is proud to still be .
The is taking place this weekend on May 9 and 10 at the H Hotel, Dubai. The team has been determined to keep this pivotal event going because we all know how important it is that education continues, no matter what age.
The event brings together more than 35 universities from the UAE and abroad, so students can directly speak to experts offering a wide mix of academic programmes, guidance, and institutional insights. We know there are big decisions to make, so having this in-person opportunity really helps with the process.
I’ve been to several of these events and seeing young people making exciting life choices is invigorating. I must say that I always get a tinge of jealousy seeing these students with such exciting times ahead of them. The world really is their oyster. Oh, to be young again!
Enough about my frustrations and back to what it’s all about… Edufair is structured to support students at different stages of their journey, from those planning to begin university this September, to high school students still exploring options, and working professionals looking to upskill or accelerate their careers through executive education.
The event is also a reminder of the options available in the UAE, which are phenomenal, as well as the links between the country and historic establishments around the globe, including many back in my home country.
Talking about ‘Blighty’, it was an honour to be invited to lunch with the British Ambassador to the UAE, Edward Hobart, this week. The ambassador, who is leaving after four years, had an insightful discussion on stage at the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai-hosted event, following the developments at the beginning of the week.
It was Chatham House rules, but I believe I am okay to say that my main takeaway was that the UAE is constantly thinking long term, while addressing the short term issues, which we also saw in the massive (MiitE) show in Abu Dhabi this week. As a Brit, it was also encouraging to hear how the UK and the UAE are working ever closer together to boost business, including having many exhibitions at MiitE.
Let’s hope that we soon get back to the stability we all need to prosper, children are back at school with their friends and we can all focus on the business growth that this country excels in. I am adamant that the coming months will see us reporting on an incredible bounce back that will surprise many, apart from those that already live here.
I’ll be there on Saturday morning to meet the exhibitors. Hopefully I will see some of you there - please do say hello.