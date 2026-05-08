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OPINION

Why learning can never stop, even when the school doors close

Why Edufair matters even during moments of regional uncertainty

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Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief
3 MIN READ
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High schools students exploring courses at Edufair 2024
High schools students exploring courses at Edufair 2024

Education is a cornerstone of any great society. It nurtures our children, develops aspiration, inspires future businesses, helps us solve the biggest of problems and empowers us all to be the best versions of ourselves.

As you will know from my previous letters to you, schools temporarily - and rightly - closing due to the conflict has been one of the major impacts on my family’s life, along with that of children and parents across the UAE and GCC.

Since the alerts on Monday, it has felt like a step back into those early days of the conflict with schools shutting their doors again until Monday. I have seen the instant impact on my two boys, and I have been reminded again of how valuable these centres of learning and the incredible teachers that bring them to life are to our daily lives.

As I write this, we are hopeful that talks are moving in the right direction and the normality that we have enjoyed in recent weeks quickly resumes. Education stops for no-one - as my brilliant wife knows with the daily battle of homeschooling - and that’s why I am so delighted that Gulf News is proud to still be hosting Edufair this weekend.

The 10th edition of Gulf News Edufair is taking place this weekend on May 9 and 10 at the H Hotel, Dubai. The team has been determined to keep this pivotal event going because we all know how important it is that education continues, no matter what age.

The event brings together more than 35 universities from the UAE and abroad, so students can directly speak to experts offering a wide mix of academic programmes, guidance, and institutional insights. We know there are big decisions to make, so having this in-person opportunity really helps with the process.

I’ve been to several of these events and seeing young people making exciting life choices is invigorating. I must say that I always get a tinge of jealousy seeing these students with such exciting times ahead of them. The world really is their oyster. Oh, to be young again!

Enough about my frustrations and back to what it’s all about… Edufair is structured to support students at different stages of their journey, from those planning to begin university this September, to high school students still exploring options, and working professionals looking to upskill or accelerate their careers through executive education.

The event is also a reminder of the options available in the UAE, which are phenomenal, as well as the links between the country and historic establishments around the globe, including many back in my home country.

Talking about ‘Blighty’, it was an honour to be invited to lunch with the British Ambassador to the UAE, Edward Hobart, this week. The ambassador, who is leaving after four years, had an insightful discussion on stage at the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai-hosted event, following the developments at the beginning of the week.

It was Chatham House rules, but I believe I am okay to say that my main takeaway was that the UAE is constantly thinking long term, while addressing the short term issues, which we also saw in the massive Make it in the Emirates (MiitE) show in Abu Dhabi this week. As a Brit, it was also encouraging to hear how the UK and the UAE are working ever closer together to boost business, including having many exhibitions at MiitE. 

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Let’s hope that we soon get back to the stability we all need to prosper, children are back at school with their friends and we can all focus on the business growth that this country excels in. I am adamant that the coming months will see us reporting on an incredible bounce back that will surprise many, apart from those that already live here.

I’ll be there on Saturday morning to meet the exhibitors. Hopefully I will see some of you there - please do say hello.

Mark Thompson
Mark ThompsonEditor-in-Chief
Mark is a seasoned media executive specialising in digital publishing and audience growth, now proudly serving as Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News in Dubai. He brings a blend of editorial leadership, digital strategy and international media experience. Previously, Mark has edited several local and regional media brands in the UK and worked as a director across major national publishers. A very proud dad-of-two boys, Middlesbrough FC fan and a lover of most things with engines, especially motorbikes.
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