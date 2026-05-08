Why learning can never stop, even when the school doors close

It was Chatham House rules, but I believe I am okay to say that my main takeaway was that the UAE is constantly thinking long term, while addressing the short term issues, which we also saw in the massive Make it in the Emirates (MiitE) show in Abu Dhabi this week. As a Brit, it was also encouraging to hear how the UK and the UAE are working ever closer together to boost business, including having many exhibitions at MiitE.