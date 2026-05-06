Teachers work through the night to keep lessons, exams on track during shift online
Dubai: Schools across the UAE moved to distance learning from Tuesday, May 5 to Friday, May 8, after the country activated its early warning system on Monday evening, May 4, following renewed Iranian attacks.
The Ministry of Education directed all institutions to return to online learning, with schools moving quickly overnight to ensure classes continued without disruption.
For schools in the UAE, the top priorities were to communicate with parents, maintain the existing coursework schedule, and prepare materials for a rapid transition to remote learning, all within a matter of hours.
Many schools reported that the transition was far less disruptive than it might have been, owing to the infrastructure and experience already in place.
Nicholas Brain, Deputy Executive Vice President and Principal/CEO of Jumeirah College in Dubai, said the school was able to pivot to online learning without disruption within hours of the announcement, with teachers, students and parents already familiar with the relevant platforms and protocols.
With children learning from home once again, schools have drawn on a range of tools and approaches to maintain engagement and avoid passive screen-watching.
"Our teachers are using a mix of live interactive lessons, collaborative group work, and digital tools to keep students actively involved rather than passively attending. Lessons are structured to be dynamic, with regular check-ins, discussions, and feedback loops," Brain, noted.
Beyond academics, the school has also been delivering emotional and social support, wellbeing check-ins, and co-curricular activities in virtual formats, ensuring students remain connected, motivated, and supported throughout the period.
Our teachers are using a mix of live interactive lessons, collaborative group work, and digital tools to keep students actively involved rather than passively attending. Lessons are structured to be dynamic, with regular check-ins, discussions, and feedback loops.
One area of particular focus has been examinations and assessments. According to Alan Cocker, Principal, The British International School Abu Dhabi, most assessments will proceed as normal, though some are being reviewed in light of the circumstances.
"We're also reviewing arrangements for assessments. Some, including GL (Granada Learning) assessments, are still scheduled to take place in person, while we prepare contingency plans should these need to move online. Other assessments will be adapted through secure digital platforms or rescheduled for when students return to campus."
He also added that lessons continued in line with the planned timetable, with many teachers making adjustments well into the early hours of Tuesday morning to ensure a smooth start.
We’re also reviewing arrangements for assessments. Some, including GL assessments, are still scheduled to take place in person, while we prepare contingency plans should these need to move online. Other assessments will be adapted through secure digital platforms or rescheduled for when students return to campusAlan Cocker, Principal, The British International School Abu Dhabi
For Martin Cole, Principal at Horizon English School Jumeirah, the ability to transition so quickly owes much to careful preparation in the weeks preceding the official reopening of schools and to institutional memory stretching back to the pandemic.
"This has enabled us to transition quickly and with confidence. Our focus throughout has been on two things - continuity and connection. Continuity in sustaining academic progress, and connection in maintaining strong, meaningful relationships so that every child continues to feel supported, known, and part of a community."
The school has ensured staff readiness by asking teachers to take devices home each day, regularly check official updates, and maintain access to clear changeover protocols. Many of the approaches developed during Covid have not only been retained, but refined and continue to shape practice today.
Many of the approaches developed during that time [COVD] have not only been remembered, but adapted and enhanced, and continue to shape our practice today. A key strength has been our high levels of staff retention, meaning many of our teachers bring valuable experience and consistency from that period, which has been instrumental in supporting both children and families now.
Cole also highlighted the role of staff continuity as a key strength: high levels of teacher retention mean that many staff members carry first-hand experience from the pandemic period, experience that has proved invaluable in supporting both pupils and families during the current disruption.
"We recognise that in times of uncertainty, both families and staff need support more than ever, and taking a human and compassionate approach is essential," he said.