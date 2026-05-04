School calendar sets August start, December winter break
The Ministry of Education has announced that the 2026–2027 academic year will begin on August 31, 2026, with the school year ending on July 2, 2027.
Winter break will run from December 14, 2026, to January 1, 2027, while spring break is scheduled from April 5 to April 9, 2027.
The ministry said the academic calendar provides a structured framework for the education system in public schools and private schools that follow the national curriculum, aiming to balance study periods and holidays while supporting effective academic and operational planning.
The calendar applies to all public schools and private institutions implementing the ministry’s curriculum, while local education authorities may grant flexibility for schools following other curricula in line with their specific requirements.
The ministry added that private schools not following the national curriculum may split the mid-term break across October and February, provided the total does not exceed five school days.
It said the early announcement is intended to help students and parents plan ahead, while enabling schools to prepare for a smooth and well-organised start to the new academic year.