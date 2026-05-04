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UAE sets August 31 start for 2026–2027 academic year

School calendar sets August start, December winter break

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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New academic year 2026-2027 will begin on August 31 across the country.
New academic year 2026-2027 will begin on August 31 across the country.
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The Ministry of Education has announced that the 2026–2027 academic year will begin on August 31, 2026, with the school year ending on July 2, 2027.

Winter break will run from December 14, 2026, to January 1, 2027, while spring break is scheduled from April 5 to April 9, 2027.

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The ministry said the academic calendar provides a structured framework for the education system in public schools and private schools that follow the national curriculum, aiming to balance study periods and holidays while supporting effective academic and operational planning.

The calendar applies to all public schools and private institutions implementing the ministry’s curriculum, while local education authorities may grant flexibility for schools following other curricula in line with their specific requirements.

The ministry added that private schools not following the national curriculum may split the mid-term break across October and February, provided the total does not exceed five school days.

It said the early announcement is intended to help students and parents plan ahead, while enabling schools to prepare for a smooth and well-organised start to the new academic year.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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