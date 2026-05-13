What sets Queen Elizabeth’s School at Dubai Sports City apart

Queen Elizabeth's School, Dubai Sports City, will open its doors in August 2026, but for many families, the school represents far more than the arrival of a new school. As one of the first international campuses in the Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools family, QE Dubai Sports City brings over 450 years of academic heritage from Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet, to the UAE. Founding Principal Dan Clark brings over two decades of leadership at leading British schools to the role.

Founded by royal charter in 1573, Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, has served its community for more than four and a half centuries as a symbol of academic distinction, principled leadership, and intellectual ambition. It has been named The Sunday Times State Secondary School of the Year four times (2001, 2007, 2022, and 2026) and, over the past four years, has secured 202 offers from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. QE Dubai Sports City is inspired by the same standards and ethos, with an active partnership lived in practice through regular quality assurance visits, governance oversight, leadership team connections, and an ongoing exchange of ideas and skills between staff of both schools.

Personalised education

Located in Dubai Sports City, the campus has been designed to deliver personalised, future-focused education, while remaining grounded in academic ambition and character development. Set to welcome its founding cohort in the 2026-27 academic year, from Nursery to Year 8, the school has a phased year-on-year expansion plan to Sixth Form.

Students at QE Dubai Sports City will benefit from a nurturing learning environment designed to encourage curiosity, independence, and confidence from an early age. The school follows the National Curriculum for England, while placing strong emphasis on free-thinking scholarship, purposeful communication, and the meaningful application of knowledge beyond the classroom.

The classrooms are deliberately designed to focus on structured pastoral care and building strong tutor relationships, with class sizes of 12 in Nursery, 14 to 16 in Pre-Prep, and 20 in Prep and Senior Schools, ensuring each student receives tailored support and is challenged throughout their education.