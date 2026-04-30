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UAE announces Eid Al Adha holiday, mid-term break for schools

Five-day Eid break for students, teachers and admin staff

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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File photo of visitors enjoying a fireworks display at the Dubai Frame on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
File photo of visitors enjoying a fireworks display at the Dubai Frame on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Gulf News

The Ministry of Education has announced that the midterm break for the third academic term, coinciding with the Eid Al Adha holiday, will take place from May 25 to 29 for students as well as administrative and teaching staff.

This schedule aligns with the ministry’s approved academic calendar for the third and final term of the current academic year, which outlines in detail the dates for examinations, results announcements, and holidays through to the end of the year.

The break is also the first major pause ahead of the final assessment period, offering students a short opportunity for rest before key academic milestones.

According to the academic calendar, students will return to school on June 1 to resume the third term. Mock examinations will be held on June 15 and 16 to assess students’ academic readiness ahead of final exams and to identify areas of improvement and challenges. This will enable schools to provide targeted support at the appropriate time.

The schedule also includes an official holiday for the Islamic New Year on June 17, followed immediately by the start of end-of-term examinations, which will run from June 24 through July 3. This period represents the most critical phase in evaluating students’ academic performance across all grade levels.

July 3: Last day of the academic year

The ministry has designated July 3 as the final official school day for students, marking the end of the academic year. This will be followed by makeup examinations for the third term from July 6 to 9, allowing students the opportunity to meet passing requirements in subjects they were unable to complete successfully.

End-of-year results will be analysed and released on July 12 and 13, enabling students and parents to access outcomes early, ahead of re-sit examinations scheduled from July 14 to 17.

Re-sit results will be announced on July 20.

The ministry has also allocated the period from July 13 to 17 for specialised training programs for administrative and teaching staff, aimed at enhancing professional skills and improving workforce readiness for the upcoming academic year.

The academic year will conclude with the analysis and release of re-sit results on July 20. Summer leave for administrative and teaching staff will commence on July 18, following the completion of all responsibilities related to examinations, results, and training.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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