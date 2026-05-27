Her Eid plans are anchored in togetherness. After Eid prayer, her family gathers for Sheer Korma, a traditional sweet that she says is non-negotiable. "It just doesn't feel like Eid without it." From there, they head to the Ajman Corniche for breakfast by the sea. Later in the break, on the third day, her family plans to distribute food to those in need, something she describes as one of the highlights of the whole period.