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Eid Al Adha 2026: Pakistan missions in UAE announce Eid holidays

Holiday closure part of official schedule for diplomatic missions in UAE

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Pakistan Embassy building in Abu Dhabi
Pakistan Embassy building in Abu Dhabi
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The Pakistani community in the United Arab Emirates has been informed that the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in will remain closed during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays.

According to official announcements, both missions will suspend routine consular and administrative services from Tuesday, May 26 until Friday, May 29, 2026, in observance of Eid Al Adha.

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The closure forms part of the official holiday schedule for diplomatic missions in the UAE, allowing staff to observe the religious occasion alongside the wider community.

Normal operations at both the embassy and consulate will resume on Monday, June 1, 2026, after the extended weekend break.

Applicants seeking consular services, including documentation and assistance, have been advised to plan their visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the holiday period.

Official notices issued

The Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai issued separate notices confirming the holiday schedule in both English and Urdu for the benefit of the community.

The Consulate General in Dubai stated: “The Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai will remain closed from Tuesday, 26th May to Friday, 29th May on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. The Consulate General will reopen on Monday, 1st June 2026.”

Emergency contact details

During the closure period, emergency assistance will remain available through the following channels:

Phone: +97156 647 2721
WhatsApp: +97143973600

Related Topics:
PakistanEid Al Adha UAE

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