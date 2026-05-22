GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport
UPDATE

Eid Al Adha 2026: Dubai announces free parking, Metro, Tram and bus timings for long weekend

RTA details holiday schedules for public transport, parking and testing centres

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Free parking, extended Metro and Tram hours announced for Eid Al Adha break
Free parking, extended Metro and Tram hours announced for Eid Al Adha break

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (Roads and Transport Authority) has announced updated service schedules for the Eid Al Adha 1447 AH / 2026 holiday period, covering key public services including customer centres, parking, public transport, marine transport and vehicle testing services.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Public parking

All public parking will be free of charge from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29, 2026, with the exception of multi-storey parking facilities, which will remain operational and chargeable as usual.

Dubai Metro

The Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines will operate on the following schedule:

  • Saturday: 5:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)

  • Sunday: 8:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)

  • Monday to Saturday: 5:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)

Dubai Tram

Dubai Tram services will operate as follows:

  • Saturday: 6:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)

  • Sunday: 9:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)

  • Monday to Saturday: 6:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)

Dubai Bus services

Passengers are advised to check the S’hail app for updated bus timings during the Eid holiday period.

  • Bus Route E100 will not operate from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station from 23 May to 31 May 2026

  • Travellers to Abu Dhabi are advised to use Bus Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station instead

Marine transport

Passengers are advised to scan the QR code for updated marine transport timings during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Customer service centres

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the Eid Al Adha holiday period. However, the Umm Ramool centre and smart kiosks located in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Al Kifaf and RTA Headquarters will continue to operate 24/7.

Vehicle testing centres

Service Provider Centres for vehicle testing will be closed from Tuesday, 26 May 2026 to Friday, 29 May 2026. Normal working hours will resume on Saturday, 30 May 2026, in line with approved schedules.

Related Topics:
Public parkingRTAEid Al Adha UAEDubai parking

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Holiday flyers warned of road congestion, advised to rely on Dubai Metro

Eid travel: RTA issues advisory, reminds luggage rules

2m read
Dubai activates security and traffic plan for Eid rush

Dubai activates security and traffic plan for Eid rush

3m read
RTA completes advanced Dubai Metro tunnel upgrades

RTA completes advanced Dubai Metro tunnel upgrades

2m read
Inside the new AI-powered bus station in Dubai, large real-time information displays provide live bus and Metro arrival timings, taxi availability, maps of station facilities and directions to nearby landmarks

Inside world’s first AI-powered bus station in Dubai

4m read