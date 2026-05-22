Eid Al Adha 2026: Dubai announces free parking, Metro, Tram and bus timings for long weekend

RTA details holiday schedules for public transport, parking and testing centres
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (Roads and Transport Authority) has announced updated service schedules for the Eid Al Adha 1447 AH / 2026 holiday period, covering key public services including customer centres, parking, public transport, marine transport and vehicle testing services.
All public parking will be free of charge from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29, 2026, with the exception of multi-storey parking facilities, which will remain operational and chargeable as usual.
The Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines will operate on the following schedule:
Saturday: 5:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)
Sunday: 8:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)
Monday to Saturday: 5:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)
Dubai Tram services will operate as follows:
Saturday: 6:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)
Sunday: 9:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)
Monday to Saturday: 6:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)
Passengers are advised to check the S’hail app for updated bus timings during the Eid holiday period.
Bus Route E100 will not operate from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station from 23 May to 31 May 2026
Travellers to Abu Dhabi are advised to use Bus Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station instead
Passengers are advised to scan the QR code for updated marine transport timings during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the Eid Al Adha holiday period. However, the Umm Ramool centre and smart kiosks located in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Al Kifaf and RTA Headquarters will continue to operate 24/7.
Service Provider Centres for vehicle testing will be closed from Tuesday, 26 May 2026 to Friday, 29 May 2026. Normal working hours will resume on Saturday, 30 May 2026, in line with approved schedules.