Dubai announces family-only beaches and free ice cream for Eid Al Adha 2026

Dubai Frame will host live musical performances on the same two days from 4pm to 7pm, blending music and family entertainment with panoramic city views. Hatta Market will welcome the Al Harbiya band on the second day of Eid from 4pm to 10pm, with traditional performances celebrating local heritage. Children's City will run its entertainment programme across the first three days of Eid from 9am to 8pm, featuring theatrical shows, interactive activities, workshops, character appearances, and family experiences.