Dubai announces family-only beaches and free ice cream for Eid Al Adha 2026

Municipality reveals Eid gifts at parks, live events and intensified safety inspections
Dubai: Dubai has rolled out a packed lineup of Eid Al Adha celebrations for residents and visitors, with selected beaches designated exclusively for families, free ice cream giveaways at public parks, and live entertainment events across the city during the long holiday.
Dubai Municipality on Thursday announced that Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2 and its night beach, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1 and its night beach, Umm Suqeim 2, and Khor Al Mamzar Beach will all be family-only zones during Eid Al Adha, offering a mix of daytime relaxation and vibrant evening atmospheres along Dubai's waterfront.
Several parks across the emirate will host the "Eid Gifts" initiative on the first and second days of Eid, with complimentary ice cream distributed to visitors from 4pm to 7pm at Al Barsha Pond Park, community parks, Mushrif Park, Zabeel Park, Creek Park, and Al Safa Park.
Dubai Frame will host live musical performances on the same two days from 4pm to 7pm, blending music and family entertainment with panoramic city views. Hatta Market will welcome the Al Harbiya band on the second day of Eid from 4pm to 10pm, with traditional performances celebrating local heritage. Children's City will run its entertainment programme across the first three days of Eid from 9am to 8pm, featuring theatrical shows, interactive activities, workshops, character appearances, and family experiences.
Dubai Municipality announced operating hours for the holiday period as follows: Quranic Park, Zabeel Park, Al Mamzar Park, Al Safa Park, Creek Park, and Mushrif National Park will be open from 8am until midnight; Dubai Frame from 8am to 9pm.
The Municipality said its preparations cover an integrated operational and inspection framework designed to enhance public health and safety, ensure food safety, and strengthen the readiness of facilities across the emirate. This is to provide a safe, healthy, and enjoyable environment for residents and visitors throughout Eid.
Inspection teams have been deployed across food establishments and event locations emirate-wide, including major shopping malls, temporary kiosks, entertainment venues, and outlets serving seasonal and traditional food products. Teams are monitoring food preparation practices, temperature controls, transportation methods, and storage procedures.
Campaigns have also been expanded to cover butcher shops, roasteries, chocolate retailers, and central markets, including the Fruit and Vegetable Market and Waterfront Market. Residents can report food safety concerns through the Dubai 24/7 app or by calling 800900.
Specialised inspection teams are operating around the clock at all land, sea, and air entry points. During the first quarter of 2026, the Municipality inspected approximately 81,000 food shipments containing more than 424,000 food items, totalling about 2.7 million tonnes of imported food, supported by an advanced risk assessment system that identifies priority shipments for inspection.
With demand for meat rising during Eid Al Adha, oversight on imported meat consignments has been further intensified. All consignments undergo detailed inspection procedures, including verification of halal slaughter certificates and compliance with cold chain requirements. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, nearly 8,000 meat and meat product consignments were inspected, covering more than 30,000 products and approximately 66,000 tonnes.
The Municipality is also publishing health guidance on the safe handling, preparation, and storage of food and meat products during Eid, alongside information on using approved vehicles for transporting sacrificial livestock.
Inspection campaigns have been intensified at hotels, barber shops, beauty salons, and shisha cafés to ensure compliance with standards relating to water quality, indoor air quality, hygiene practices, and the safety of swimming pools and equipment.
A specialised campaign is also under way on henna products used in women's salons, with laboratory testing to verify they are free from harmful substances and allergens.
Safety inspections continue across entertainment venues, shopping centres, industrial facilities, and residential buildings, with teams checking safety systems, air quality, elevators, electrical and mechanical systems, and emergency response readiness.
Surveillance of seasonal consumer products, including children's toys, cosmetics, perfumes, and electrical goods, has been stepped up to ensure compliance with approved standards and confirm products do not pose health or safety risks. Retail compliance around tobacco and related products is also being monitored.
Dubai Municipality is also conducting field inspections across three community labour markets in Muhaisnah 2, Al Quoz 4, and Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, which collectively receive between 24,000 and 30,000 workers daily during public holidays.
Dedicated entertainment programmes are expected to draw around 20,000 attendees at these locations, the civic body said.
Specialised teams of more than 80 employees, including inspectors and technical personnel, are running monitoring campaigns across more than 300 establishments.
The Municipality also confirmed the readiness of the Livestock Market and all associated facilities to receive visitors during Eid Al Adha, with integrated organisational and inspection services in place to ensure operational efficiency, livestock safety, and customer comfort.