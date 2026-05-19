Eid Al Adha deal: Dubai Miracle Garden announces season finale date

The attraction remains one of the city’s most visited seasonal attractions
Dubai: Visitors have until May 31 to experience the final floral displays at Dubai Miracle Garden before the attraction closes for the summer season.
The popular attraction is inviting residents and tourists to enjoy its colourful installations and outdoor experiences during the Eid holidays as Season 14 comes to an end.
Dubai Miracle Garden announced a special Dh30 entry offer for UAE residents upon presenting a valid physical Emirates ID. Children aged 12 and under can enter free during the festive period.
The garden will remain open daily from 9am to 9pm until the season officially concludes on May 31.
Eng. Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Group CEO of Miracle Group, said the attraction was looking forward to welcoming visitors for the final days of the season.
“We sincerely thank all our visitors for their incredible support throughout Season 14, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for an even more exciting and breathtaking Season 15,” he said.
Known for its large-scale floral installations and record-breaking displays, Dubai Miracle Garden continues to attract millions of visitors from around the world each season.
The attraction will shut for the summer months after May 31 as preparations begin for Season 15.