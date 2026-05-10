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Global Village Dubai extends closing date until Eid Al Adha holidays

Family fun extended as Global Village announces an extension of its closing date

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Global Village is a popular weekend spot for families in UAE and beyond
Global Village is a popular weekend spot for families in UAE and beyond

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has officially extended its season and will continue to remain open and fully operational for visitors until May 31, Gulf News can reveal. Come celebrate Eid Al Adha with Global Village is the new credo. It had re-opened on April 20th following regional uncertainty.

The extension, announced on the scheduled closing day today, comes as Global Village continues to draw strong footfall from residents and tourists looking for family-friendly entertainment in Dubai.

"Season 30 marks a significant milestone for Global Village, reflecting three decades of growth, evolution, and success. It has shown the strength of the destination, the dedication of our team and partners and the continued trust of our guests," said Fernando Eiroa, CEO, Dubai Holding Entertainment, in a statement.

In fact, the destination has doubled down on boosting visitor experiences with the launch of its limited-time Dh99 “Wonder Pass,” which gives guests unlimited access to Carnaval rides for an entire day.

Available online and at ticket counters, the pass includes access to more than 195 rides, games, and attractions spread across the park’s bustling Carnaval zone.

The move is part of a broader effort to keep the momentum going as the season enters its extended run.

Among the newest attractions this season are five fresh rides — Toronto Tornado, Cape Gliders, Rio Rocket, Desert Dashers, and York Bikes — designed for both adrenaline junkies and families with children.

For younger guests, the recently introduced “Little Wonderers” zone continues to be a major crowd-puller. The indoor play area features obstacle courses, climbing structures, and interactive experiences aimed at keeping children entertained for hours.

Operationally, Global Village has also maintained extended weekend timings, remaining open from 5pm to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and until midnight on weekdays.

The attraction’s decision to extend operations reflects continued demand and confidence in its visitor experience strategy as Dubai’s outdoor entertainment season winds down.

The destination's new closing date until May 31 will give residents and tourists a chance to visit the popular entertainment and cultural venue.

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