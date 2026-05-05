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Global Village in Dubai to stay open and fully operational: Extended hours, Dh99 wonder pass explained

Tourist hotspot stays open while officials monitor evolving risk situation

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Global Village
Global Village
Gulf News

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai will remain open and fully operational today.

Gulf News can confirm that the popular outdoor multicultural destination will continue to welcome guests and reassured visitors that operations were running as scheduled.

The venue, which had resumed its current season last month, has been steadily building momentum with new attractions and extended experiences.

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In fact, Global Village has been leaning into the season with a renewed focus on value and variety. Starting May 1, 2026, the park rolled out a limited-time Dh99 “Wonder Pass,” giving guests unlimited access to all Carnaval rides for a full day.

The pass, available at ticket counters and online, includes a wristband that grants access to more than 195 rides, games, and attractions.

The move comes as part of a broader push to keep footfall high during the final stretch of the season.

Adding to the draw are five new rides introduced this year, including Toronto Tornado, Cape Gliders, Rio Rocket, Desert Dashers, and York Bikes — each designed to cater to both thrill-seekers and families. These additions build on Global Village’s reputation as a one-stop destination for entertainment, shopping, and cultural experiences.

For younger visitors, the newly launched “Little Wonderers” zone has quickly become a highlight. The indoor play area features obstacle courses, climbing structures, and interactive elements designed to keep children engaged for hours.

Beyond rides, Carnaval continues to offer more than 125 arcade and skill-based games, blending classic favourites with modern virtual challenges — and plenty of opportunities to win prizes.

Operationally, Global Village has also extended its weekend hours, staying open from 5pm to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and until midnight on other days, giving visitors more flexibility to plan their trips.

The decision to remain open, even amid recent alerts, reflects the venue’s confidence in its safety protocols and preparedness.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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