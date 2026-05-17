UAE landlords can now check tenants’ credit scores through UAE PASS

Dubai: Private landlords in the UAE can now request the credit scores of prospective tenants through a new digital screening service launched by Etihad Credit Bureau in collaboration with UAE PASS.

Etihad Credit Bureau said it plans to further develop the Tenant Screening service with the real estate sector and introduce more consent-based digital services using UAE PASS.

The bureau also announced upgrades to its existing Cheque Clearance Indicator feature, which now uses artificial intelligence to help cheque recipients assess the likelihood of a cheque being cleared based on the issuer’s credit records.

Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, said the service was developed through collaboration between government and private sector entities to provide “practical” and “easy-to-use” digital solutions aligned with market needs.

The platform works through a consent-based process. Landlords can send a request for a tenant’s credit score, but the information is only released after approval through UAE PASS.

Etihad Credit Bureau said the system is designed to improve transparency and confidence in the rental market while giving residents greater control over how their financial data is shared.

The service is now available through the Etihad Credit Bureau mobile app after being previewed at GITEX 2025 by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Digital Dubai.

The new “Tenant Screening” solution allows landlords to access a tenant’s credit score only after the tenant gives approval through UAE PASS, the country’s national digital identity platform.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.