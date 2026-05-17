UAE landlords can now check tenants’ credit scores through UAE PASS

New system lets UAE tenants securely share credit data before renting homes
Dubai: Private landlords in the UAE can now request the credit scores of prospective tenants through a new digital screening service launched by Etihad Credit Bureau in collaboration with UAE PASS.
The new “Tenant Screening” solution allows landlords to access a tenant’s credit score only after the tenant gives approval through UAE PASS, the country’s national digital identity platform.
The service is now available through the Etihad Credit Bureau mobile app after being previewed at GITEX 2025 by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Digital Dubai.
The move is expected to affect thousands of UAE residents searching for rental homes, as landlords increasingly seek financial checks before signing tenancy contracts.
Etihad Credit Bureau said the system is designed to improve transparency and confidence in the rental market while giving residents greater control over how their financial data is shared.
The platform works through a consent-based process. Landlords can send a request for a tenant’s credit score, but the information is only released after approval through UAE PASS.
Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, said the service was developed through collaboration between government and private sector entities to provide “practical” and “easy-to-use” digital solutions aligned with market needs.
The bureau also announced upgrades to its existing Cheque Clearance Indicator feature, which now uses artificial intelligence to help cheque recipients assess the likelihood of a cheque being cleared based on the issuer’s credit records.
Officials said the combined services could help reduce financial risks linked to rental disputes, bounced cheques and delayed payments in the real estate sector.
Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, described UAE PASS as a growing “digital trust infrastructure” that now goes beyond digital identity to support secure consent management and trusted data exchange.
TDRA Director General Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar said the initiative supports the UAE’s wider push to build an interconnected digital ecosystem that enables secure and efficient services across sectors.
Etihad Credit Bureau said it plans to further develop the Tenant Screening service with the real estate sector and introduce more consent-based digital services using UAE PASS.
Residents can access their credit score, credit report, Tenant Screening service and Cheque Clearance Indicator through the Etihad Credit Bureau app and website.