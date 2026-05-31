Ask Gulf News: Can a tenant sub-lease a property without the landlord's permission?

A Landlord, pursuant to Article (25) of the same law, may request eviction of the Tenant from the Real Property before expiry of the Lease Contract only in the following cases: (a) unless otherwise agreed by the parties, where the Tenant fails to pay the Rent or any part thereof within thirty (30) days from the date of service of a Notice on the Tenant by the Landlord requesting the payment; (b) where the Tenant sublets the Real Property or any part thereof without obtaining the Landlord's written approval, in which case the eviction will apply to the Tenant and to the Subtenant, who will reserve the right to claim compensation from the Tenant;