Innovest Assets presents a modern vision of real estate

Distinctive approach to real estate advisory from Mohammad Sadegh Sherafati, CEO & Owner
In one of the world’s most dynamic property markets, Mohammad Sadegh Sherafati, CEO and Owner of Innovest Assets, brings a distinctive approach to real estate advisory — defined by precision, strategic insight, and a deep understanding of client needs.
In a landscape where choices are vast and decisions are critical, the focus remains on delivering tailored, intelligent solutions. From securing prime residences to identifying high-value investment opportunities, every step is driven by results that truly matter.
Operating under the personal brand Mr. Property Dubai, Sherafati represents a modern vision of real estate—where professionalism meets a strong digital presence, and trust is built through clarity, consistency, and performance.
“Real estate in Dubai is not just an asset—it’s a strategic opportunity for growth,” says Sherafati. “My goal is to ensure every client moves forward with confidence and clarity.”
As Dubai continues to attract global investors, forward-thinking professionals like Sherafati are redefining success in this competitive market.
For more information visit https://innovestrealty.ae