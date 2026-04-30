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Innovest Assets presents a modern vision of real estate

Distinctive approach to real estate advisory from Mohammad Sadegh Sherafati, CEO & Owner

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Mohammad Sadegh Sherafati, CEO and Owner, Innovest Assets
Mohammad Sadegh Sherafati, CEO and Owner, Innovest Assets

In one of the world’s most dynamic property markets, Mohammad Sadegh Sherafati, CEO and Owner of Innovest Assets, brings a distinctive approach to real estate advisory — defined by precision, strategic insight, and a deep understanding of client needs.

In a landscape where choices are vast and decisions are critical, the focus remains on delivering tailored, intelligent solutions. From securing prime residences to identifying high-value investment opportunities, every step is driven by results that truly matter.

Operating under the personal brand Mr. Property Dubai, Sherafati represents a modern vision of real estate—where professionalism meets a strong digital presence, and trust is built through clarity, consistency, and performance.

“Real estate in Dubai is not just an asset—it’s a strategic opportunity for growth,” says Sherafati. “My goal is to ensure every client moves forward with confidence and clarity.”

As Dubai continues to attract global investors, forward-thinking professionals like Sherafati are redefining success in this competitive market.

For more information visit https://innovestrealty.ae

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