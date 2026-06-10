SeaYou Watersports: Redefining Experiences on the Palm Jumeirah

SeaYou has become one of the UAE’s leading non-motorised watersports operators
Dubai is home to an incredible coastline, where pristine waters and year-round sunshine combine to make it the perfect destination for watersports and coastal adventure.
While the stunning beaches often showcase the thrill of jet skis and high-speed motorised action on the water, SeaYou Watersports takes a more elegant approach as one of the Dubai’s leading non-motorised watersports operators.
As part of Gulf News' ‘Dubai’s Local Game’ series, Basheer Al Salabi, Owner of SeaYou talks on the vision behind the company.
“Before we started up, we noticed there was a lot of watersports operators focusing only on motorised activites, so we decided to do things differently,” explained Salabi.
"We brought in a big fleet of kayaks, battle boards and other non-motorised equipment and before we knew it, we had a variety of activities that we could offer.”
It's perhaps fair to say learning a watersport is thought to be more challenging than more traditional sports like football or cricket.
In those sports, players are usually working on solid ground with predictable movement patterns, but watersports introduce constantly changing conditions such as waves, wind, balance, and water resistance.
This means beginners not only have to learn the skill itself, but also how to adapt their body and timing to an unstable environment, which can take time to get used to.
SeaYou have a team of highly experienced and qualified instructors and coaches from all over the world, each bringing a different level of expertise and approach to teaching. The focus is on creating a safe, supportive environment where learners of all levels can progress at their own pace.
“People obviously assume the likes of sailing and windsurfing are very difficult activities, but we have instructors who will spend a lot of time helping people gain confidence,” said Salabi.
“At the end of the day, whilst we want to help people feel comfortable on the water its mainly about having fun.”
Based at the Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, SeaYou offers an incredible beachfront venue where anyone is welcome to step out of their comfort zone and try a new sport on the water.
The setting itself makes the experience feel special, with easy access to the sea and a relaxed environment that suits both complete beginners and those looking to sharpen their skills.
“We are in a nice location on the palm, but even so affordability is something we pride ourselves on,” the owner continued.
“People tend to think a watersport activity on the palm will be expensive, but from a pricing standpoint we are affordable and we welcome people down almost every day to the venue.”
Alongside offering casual sessions to the public, SeaYou also runs a number of structured programmes aimed at supporting grassroots development within watersports.
These initiatives help introduce younger participants and local communities to water-based activities in a more guided and progressive way, focusing on building confidence, safety awareness, and core skills over time.
By combining accessible public experiences with longer-term development pathways, SeaYou plays a key role in growing participation in the sport at every level.
“We have a number of programmes in place. We run a sailing academy for kids, which operates across the weekend, as well as our school programme, which is designed for schools in Dubai and runs throughout the academic year,” stated Salabi.
“We also have a team-building programme where we welcome people to come down and try out a range of watersports, with dragon boating being the most popular. And, of course, we also offer one-on-one sessions as well.”
The heat in Dubai means a lot of sport is often played indoors, particularly during the peak summer months when conditions can be extremely intense.
However, Salabi goes on to explain that watersports offer a unique alternative, giving people the chance to get outside while staying cool in the water, providing an opportunity to disconnect from indoor environments and come closer to nature.
“Just being out on the water and seeing the marine life around you can get you connected to nature and make you appreciative of where you are.”
Overall, SeaYou offers a truly memorable experience for people of all ages, genders, and abilities, set in one of Dubai’s most iconic waterfront locations. If you’re interested in becoming a pro on the water or just want to try something new, visit: https://seayou.ae/