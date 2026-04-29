Desert Vipers Talent Pathway: Bridging the Gap to the Elite Game

Check out how the DP World ILT20 champions are investing in the future of local cricket
Dubai: The Desert Vipers Talent Pathway is far more than a traditional cricket academy, it’s a high-performance environment designed to provide a genuine route into the professional game.
As part of Gulf News’ new ‘Dubai’s Local Game’ series, Desert Vipers Development Lead Jack Luffman talks on how the franchise is shaping UAE’s next cricket stars.
“The Desert Vipers Talent Pathway is all about giving boys and girls in the UAE an opportunity and a pathway through to the professional game,” said Luffman.
“The professional game in our sense is the Desert Vipers first team who are a part of the DP World ILT20.
“We have direct links to the coaches of the first team and the chance to offer young players the opportunity to play with us, then progress to our development team and possibly even get drafted into the main team.”
The JA Lake View Hotel in Jebel Ali has become the home base for the Desert Vipers and their growing cricket development programme in Dubai.
Located within the wider JA The Resort complex, the facility combines luxury accommodation with extensive high-performance sports infrastructure, including professional cricket ovals, training areas, fitness facilities and recovery spaces. The resort is designed around an active lifestyle environment, making it an ideal setting for elite player development and training camps.
The venue gives the young cricketers on the Desert Vipers Talent Pathway a direct connection to a professional franchise environment.
“It’s a world-class facility,” Luffman stated.
“We’ve got access to an oval which is huge so when we’re playing on grounds and we’re center wicket training, we’ve got proper boundaries to play with.
“We’ve also got a bank of eight to ten turf nets that are of the highest quality, this helps to endorse the fact of what we’re trying to offer the young players here is very similar to what you would see in a county ground or a state ground in Australia.”
The Vipers are working on strengthening their presence within the local community through partnerships with institutions like Middlesex University Dubai.
As part of the partnership, MDX joined the franchise as the Desert Vipers’ Elite Sport Performance & Academic Research Partner, creating opportunities for students both on and off the field.
Alongside access to elite cricket coaching and high-performance training environments, students can gain first-hand experience in areas such as strength and conditioning, sports science and athletic development.
“Education is very close to my heart,” said Luffman.
“This is why we have partnered with Middlesex University Dubai, where we aim to offer internships to students as part of our commitment to help the local community break into sport.
“Likewise, a lot of our players are still in school, but when it comes to their decisions after it, we can we support them with the partnerships we have with the likes of MDX and other schools. We feel it’s really important our young players keep their education as well as working hard on their cricket.”
The Desert Vipers Talent Pathway provides a structured route for young players to progress from development cricket into the professional game.
Players identified through the programme are given the opportunity to compete in a dedicated development tournament alongside all six franchises of the DP World ILT20, where each team is made up of UAE-based players aiming to break into the main competition. From there, standout performers can be considered for selection in the main auction and ultimately earn a place in the DP World ILT20 itself.
This structure has already proven its value within the Vipers ecosystem, as the franchise went on to win the most recent edition of the DP World ILT20 tournament.
“The next step for a lot of our players is the development tournament which takes place in August and September,” Luffman continued.
“From there they can be put into the main auction for season five of the DP World ILT20 tournament. I think we have two to three players in our pathway at the moment who I hope come season six or seven will be in a Desert Vipers shirt.”
One player who has benefited from the Desert Vipers development programme is fast bowler Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, who has flourished for his boyhood team on the elite stage.
While the talent pathway initiative is still a relatively fresh programme, Luffman has no doubts it will go on to produce the next Desert Vipers star.
Speaking on success stories, Luffman explained: “The talent pathway here is very new, but I’m certain in the future we will have some great examples of players who have go on to play professionally.
“From the development programme the best example is Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, who played for me in the development tournament two seasons ago. We then drafted him into season three for the Desert Vipers main team, and he went on to be probably the star of the tournament for us in season five and was rewarded with his first cap for the UAE.”
While Luffman has high hopes of producing the next Bin Tanveer, he emphasises that the real priority is ensuring his players develop and grow both on and off the field.
“Initially we aim to see the boys and girls develop,” said Luffman.
“Then obviously to get one of our first boys through to ILT20 would be great but success for me is seeing players improve both on and off the field.”