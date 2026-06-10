World Cup 2026: 10 rising stars to watch beyond Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe

Dribblers, dynamite midfielders and a goal-scoring defender to track
Apart from your Messis, Ronaldos, Lamine Yamals, Harry Kanes and Mbappes, there are several other players worth keeping an eye on at this World Cup. Yes, this is Lamine Yamal's first World Cup and he is still incredibly young, but he is already a global superstar. So let's look beyond the obvious names.
A Manchester City academy graduate, Nico O'Reilly is a midfielder whom Pep Guardiola has successfully transformed into a fantastic left back. Pep has used him both as an No. 8 and at left back, highlighting his versatility. The 21 year old was named the Premier League Young Player of the Year and is an exceptional talent. With England still searching for long term solutions at left back, O'Reilly could become a key asset for Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions during this World Cup.
I love dribblers and this list is going to feature quite a few of them. The Turkish youngster is a dribbling machine. He thrives on directness and loves taking defenders on to find solutions. Wearing the iconic No. 10 shirt for Juventus, the 21 year old scored 10 Serie A goals last season. Arda Guler is the name that immediately comes to mind when people think of Turkey, but Yildiz could very well be the player who steals the spotlight.
The Ivory Coast winger is one of the hottest properties in the transfer market right now. His value could skyrocket after the World Cup because the potential is enormous. Another dribbler, Diomande operates mainly from the right wing and relies on his magical feet and blistering pace to create opportunities. Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing him as a long term replacement for Mohamed Salah, although plenty of Europe's biggest clubs are expected to be in the race. Currently playing for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, he can operate on either flank and finished the season with the most successful dribbles in the German top flight.
He is a chaos merchant in the best possible way. The Brazilian wonderkid joined Real Madrid for a huge fee but struggled to get the consistent game time needed to fully express his talent. A January move to France changed everything as he started scoring goals for fun. Endrick is not built like a traditional No. 9, but his explosive ball striking and sharp movements inside the box make him a nightmare for defenders. He could become Carlo Ancelotti's secret weapon at this World Cup. Having already worked with him at Real Madrid, Ancelotti knows exactly how to use him in tournament football, particularly at a time when Brazil lack an elite, established striker.
Norway are one of the dark horses in this tournament. With Premier League winner Martin Odegaard and Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland in the squad, you might wonder why 21-year-old Nusa has been selected here. The answer is simple: talent. Once again, it comes back to dribbling. While his numbers for RB Leipzig have not been spectacular, he played a crucial role in Norway's qualification campaign with his dribbling and ability to destabilise defences. His influence often goes beyond goals and assists.
I could have picked almost anyone from France. Desire Doue, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and, of course, Kylian Mbappe all deserve mentions. But Michael Olise might just be the X factor among all the X factors in France's attack.
The Bundesliga Player of the Season is capable of terrorising full backs from the right wing while also drifting inside to create and score. Everyone knows what he wants to do when he cuts onto his left foot, yet very few defenders can stop him. That is the mark of a special player. He recently scored a hat trick for France in their final warm up friendly and arrives at the World Cup in sensational form.
Argentina's squad looks quite similar to the one that won the last World Cup, but there are a few fresh faces and none is more eye catching than Nico Paz.
The 21 year old has everything you want in an attacking midfielder. He scores, creates, presses aggressively and possesses that elegant left foot that always seems capable of producing something special. His season under Cesc Fabregas at Como has been exceptional and has firmly established him as one of Europe's most exciting young talents.
Paz completed more dribbles than any other player in Serie A while contributing 12 goals and six assists, impressive numbers for a player still only 21. He combines flair with end product and has the confidence to take responsibility in big moments.
This boy is special. And he could be the X factor Argentina need if they are to become back to back World Cup champions. With opponents naturally focusing on Lionel Messi and the other established stars, Paz could be the surprise package that makes the difference when it matters most.
Let us add a centre back to the list.
Luka Vuskovic is a 19 year old Croatian defender under contract with Tottenham Hotspur and is widely regarded as one of the best young defensive prospects in world football. Standing at 1.93 metres, he combines aerial dominance, physical maturity and an impressive goal threat.
Croatia have a history of producing elite centre backs and Vuskovic could be the next one to emerge on the biggest stage. He enjoyed a brilliant loan spell at Hamburg, leading the Bundesliga in challenge success rate by winning 69% of his duels while proving almost unbeatable in the air.
What makes him even more unique is his ability to score goals. One of those goals, a spectacular scorpion kick, was voted Bundesliga Goal of the Year in 2025.
Defenders rarely make these lists, but Vuskovic is not an ordinary defender. Keep an eye on him this World Cup.
Portugal's midfield is stacked with quality. Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Neves and Samu Costa give them world class depth in the middle of the park.
While most of the attention will be on the metronome that is Vitinha, I am going with his PSG midfield partner Joao Neves. The 21 year old is a little dynamite. What a player.
Neves can do it all. He wins tackles, presses relentlessly, passes with intelligence, chips in with goals and covers every blade of grass. In the demanding conditions of a World Cup, that energy and intensity could prove invaluable.
Fresh from back to back Champions League triumphs with PSG, Neves will be hoping to add a World Cup medal to his growing collection. Despite his small frame, he is surprisingly effective in set piece situations thanks to his intelligent movement and timing.
He may not grab as many headlines as some of Portugal's bigger stars, but do not be surprised if João Neves becomes one of the most influential midfielders of the tournament.
Mexico's Gilberto Mora is the youngest player at this World Cup. He is only 17 years old and is widely regarded as the country's next big thing. A natural No. 10, it remains to be seen how much game time he will receive, but he certainly has the ability to make a difference if given the opportunity.
His achievements at such a young age are already remarkable. At just 16, Mora started the final and helped Mexico defeat the United States to win the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, becoming the youngest player of any nationality to win a senior international tournament. He also holds several Liga MX records, including becoming the youngest player to start a match, register an assist and score a goal in the history of Mexico's top division after making his debut at only 15 years of age.
I know many of the names on this list are already household names among football fanatics. But don't be surprised if one or two of them become household names for the wider sporting world by the end of the tournament.