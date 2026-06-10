World Cup 2026: 10 rising stars to watch beyond Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe

The Ivory Coast winger is one of the hottest properties in the transfer market right now. His value could skyrocket after the World Cup because the potential is enormous. Another dribbler, Diomande operates mainly from the right wing and relies on his magical feet and blistering pace to create opportunities. Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing him as a long term replacement for Mohamed Salah, although plenty of Europe's biggest clubs are expected to be in the race. Currently playing for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, he can operate on either flank and finished the season with the most successful dribbles in the German top flight.