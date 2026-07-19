Lionel Messi-team take on Spain in the final in New Jersey on Sunday
Football has an unmatched ability to stir emotions. The drama of a last-minute winner, the agony of conceding a late goal and the euphoria of reaching a World Cup final can send millions of fans on an emotional rollercoaster. But while such moments create unforgettable memories, health experts warn they can also have serious consequences for the heart.
Argentina’s dramatic journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has captivated supporters around the world. The defending champions are now just one victory away from securing a historic fourth World Cup title. However, their path to the final has been anything but comfortable. In several knockout matches, Lionel Messi’s side found themselves trailing before producing remarkable comebacks, testing the nerves of fans until the final whistle.
Those tense moments are now being linked to a rise in stress-related cardiac emergencies across parts of Argentina.
Cardiologist Alan Sigal says hospitals have witnessed an increase in patients experiencing heart-related symptoms immediately after Argentina’s matches.
“Many people come in after the match carrying a lot of emotion. We see a lot of palpitations, a lot of chest pain, high blood pressure, some arrhythmias, and all of that is very directly linked to the strong emotions experienced during the match,” Sigal said in a video shared by Reuters.
His comments came after health authorities in Argentina’s Tucumán province reported a worrying spike in cardiovascular emergencies following Argentina’s dramatic semi-final victory over England. The South American giants appeared headed for elimination until two goals in the closing minutes completed a stunning turnaround and secured their place in the final.
According to local newspaper La Gaceta, two people suffered heart attacks during the semi-final, bringing the total number of heart attack cases recorded in the province during Argentina’s World Cup campaign to 35. That figure is significantly higher than the province’s usual monthly average of around 20 cases.
Tucumán Health Minister Luis Medina Ruiz revealed that the public healthcare system received more than 30 emergency calls during the match, with patients reporting chest pain, elevated blood pressure and cardiac arrhythmias.
“During the match, the public healthcare system received more than 30 emergency calls related to chest pain, high blood pressure and cardiac arrhythmias,” Medina Ruiz said.
He also described one particularly serious case in which a patient suffered cardiac arrest while already at a medical consultation. Doctors successfully resuscitated the individual before transferring the patient to another hospital, where surgeons implanted two stents following emergency treatment.
“The match certainly had something to do with it because all the stress we go through, which fortunately ended well, also takes a toll on the heart,” Medina Ruiz said.
Medical experts stress that while football itself does not cause heart attacks, intense emotional stress can trigger cardiovascular events in people with underlying heart disease or other risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes or a history of heart problems.
With Argentina preparing for another high-stakes World Cup final, doctors are urging supporters to enjoy the occasion responsibly. Fans experiencing warning signs such as persistent chest pain, severe palpitations, dizziness or difficulty breathing during or after the match are advised to seek immediate medical attention.
As Argentina chases footballing history, the team’s thrilling brand of football is delivering unforgettable moments – but also serving as a reminder that, for some supporters, the emotional intensity of the beautiful game can come at a significant cost.