Final clash: Spain will face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Kick-off: The match starts at 3pm local time (New York), 9pm Madrid time and 4pm Buenos Aires time.

Historic showdown: Spain and Argentina will meet in a World Cup final for the first time.

Title chase: Spain are aiming for their first men’s World Cup title since 2010, while Argentina hope to win back-to-back tournaments after their 2022 triumph.

Venue: The final will be played at New York New Jersey Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,663 fans.

Players to watch: Spain’s disciplined midfield will go up against Argentina’s Lionel Messi-led attack.

Entertainment: The final will feature the first-ever extended World Cup half-time show, with performances expected from global stars including Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS.

Closing ceremony: Performers include Post Malone, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and IShowSpeed, with Jennifer Hudson performing the US national anthem.

Trophy presentation: The World Cup trophy will be presented to the winning captain by US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.