Wildfire smoke raises air quality concerns ahead Argentina–Spain World Cup final
The FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is facing weather-related concerns as smoke from wildfires in Canada spreads across parts of the northeastern United States.
More than 80,000 fans are expected at the stadium for Sunday’s showdown, with officials monitoring air quality levels and weather conditions ahead of one of football’s biggest events.
The wildfire smoke has pushed air quality levels in New York, New Jersey and surrounding areas into unhealthy categories, prompting health officials to advise people to limit strenuous outdoor activity.
Experts have warned that prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke could create health risks, particularly during intense physical activity.
Pulmonologist Dr Vin Gupta told Reuters that playing a 90-minute football match in smoky conditions could put additional stress on players’ hearts and lungs.
Fans with respiratory conditions or other health concerns have also been advised to take precautions, including limiting exposure and considering masks in areas affected by poor air quality.
Weather forecasts suggest conditions could improve before the final.
Rain expected in the New York area over the weekend may help wash away some of the wildfire smoke, while a cold front could further improve air quality before Sunday’s match.
Forecasters expect temperatures to be around 29°C at kick-off, with skies likely to become clearer after weekend showers.
Friday: Hazy conditions continue, with temperatures around 32°C
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms expected, which could help reduce smoke levels
Sunday final: Rain easing, with improving conditions and temperatures around 29°C at kick-off
Despite the concerns, experts believe the wildfire smoke is unlikely to cause major disruption to the World Cup final if current forecasts hold.
The match between defending champions Argentina and European champions Spain is scheduled for Sunday at MetLife Stadium, with organisers continuing to monitor weather and air quality conditions.
Final clash: Spain will face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Kick-off: The match starts at 3pm local time (New York), 9pm Madrid time and 4pm Buenos Aires time.
Historic showdown: Spain and Argentina will meet in a World Cup final for the first time.
Title chase: Spain are aiming for their first men’s World Cup title since 2010, while Argentina hope to win back-to-back tournaments after their 2022 triumph.
Venue: The final will be played at New York New Jersey Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,663 fans.
Players to watch: Spain’s disciplined midfield will go up against Argentina’s Lionel Messi-led attack.
Entertainment: The final will feature the first-ever extended World Cup half-time show, with performances expected from global stars including Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS.
Closing ceremony: Performers include Post Malone, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and IShowSpeed, with Jennifer Hudson performing the US national anthem.
Trophy presentation: The World Cup trophy will be presented to the winning captain by US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
Weather watch: Wildfire smoke has raised air quality concerns ahead of the final, but rain and cooler conditions could help clear the skies before kick-off.
With inputs from Agencies, FIFA