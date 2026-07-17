GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

World Cup final weather: Will wildfire smoke affect Argentina vs Spain clash?

Wildfire smoke raises air quality concerns ahead Argentina–Spain World Cup final

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A view of the atmosphere as KAWS hosts private dinner on Yankee Stadium Field to celebrate the KAWS x MLB Collection in partnership with Fanatics and Complex at Yankee Stadium on July 16, 2026 in New York City.
A view of the atmosphere as KAWS hosts private dinner on Yankee Stadium Field to celebrate the KAWS x MLB Collection in partnership with Fanatics and Complex at Yankee Stadium on July 16, 2026 in New York City.
AFP

The FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is facing weather-related concerns as smoke from wildfires in Canada spreads across parts of the northeastern United States.

More than 80,000 fans are expected at the stadium for Sunday’s showdown, with officials monitoring air quality levels and weather conditions ahead of one of football’s biggest events.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The wildfire smoke has pushed air quality levels in New York, New Jersey and surrounding areas into unhealthy categories, prompting health officials to advise people to limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Could poor air quality affect players and fans?

Experts have warned that prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke could create health risks, particularly during intense physical activity.

Pulmonologist Dr Vin Gupta told Reuters that playing a 90-minute football match in smoky conditions could put additional stress on players’ hearts and lungs.

Fans with respiratory conditions or other health concerns have also been advised to take precautions, including limiting exposure and considering masks in areas affected by poor air quality.

Rain may clear smoke before kick-off

Weather forecasts suggest conditions could improve before the final.

Rain expected in the New York area over the weekend may help wash away some of the wildfire smoke, while a cold front could further improve air quality before Sunday’s match.

Forecasters expect temperatures to be around 29°C at kick-off, with skies likely to become clearer after weekend showers.

World Cup final weather forecast

  • Friday: Hazy conditions continue, with temperatures around 32°C

  • Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms expected, which could help reduce smoke levels

  • Sunday final: Rain easing, with improving conditions and temperatures around 29°C at kick-off

No major disruption expected

Despite the concerns, experts believe the wildfire smoke is unlikely to cause major disruption to the World Cup final if current forecasts hold.

The match between defending champions Argentina and European champions Spain is scheduled for Sunday at MetLife Stadium, with organisers continuing to monitor weather and air quality conditions.

World Cup final: Key highlights

  • Final clash: Spain will face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

  • Kick-off: The match starts at 3pm local time (New York), 9pm Madrid time and 4pm Buenos Aires time.

  • Historic showdown: Spain and Argentina will meet in a World Cup final for the first time.

  • Title chase: Spain are aiming for their first men’s World Cup title since 2010, while Argentina hope to win back-to-back tournaments after their 2022 triumph.

  • Venue: The final will be played at New York New Jersey Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,663 fans.

  • Players to watch: Spain’s disciplined midfield will go up against Argentina’s Lionel Messi-led attack.

  • Entertainment: The final will feature the first-ever extended World Cup half-time show, with performances expected from global stars including Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS.

  • Closing ceremony: Performers include Post Malone, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and IShowSpeed, with Jennifer Hudson performing the US national anthem.

  • Trophy presentation: The World Cup trophy will be presented to the winning captain by US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

  • Weather watch: Wildfire smoke has raised air quality concerns ahead of the final, but rain and cooler conditions could help clear the skies before kick-off.

With inputs from Agencies, FIFA

Related Topics:
FIFA World CupFIFAArgentina national football teamspain

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Final July 19 visual with the crests of Spain and Argentina is displayed against the Manhattan skyline during the FIFA Drone show in New York/New Jersey at Liberty State Park

World Cup final preview: Can Spain dethrone Argentina

5m read
Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri celebrates after his team won the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between France and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 14, 2026.

Spain send Mbappe's France packing

1m read
Games you cannot afford to miss!

FIFA's top four nations reach World Cup semi-finals

5m read
Brazil's forward #10 Neymar reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026.

Neymar's final Brazil goal makes World Cup history

3m read